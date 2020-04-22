The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Trends in the Ready To Use UK Mortgage Market 2019-2020

Summary

The outlook for the residential mortgage market remained fairly neutral in 2019. Growth in gross mortgage lending is expected to be around 4.5% in 2020, which is broadly unchanged on 2019. During the forecast period (2019-23), gross advances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 5%, reaching 339bn. The supply side has been positively affected by the governments schemes supporting first-time buyers, while stricter controls on buy-to-let lending will improve matters by reducing investor demand for properties. On the demand side, weak economic growth and shrinking consumer confidence will reduce the willingness of consumers to take on more debt. However, low mortgage rates, weakening house price growth, and falling unemployment will help underpin demand for borrowing. In the near term at least, we remain unconvinced that mortgage market trends will break away from the recent sluggish picture.

This report offers five-year gross lending forecasts for residential and niche mortgages until 2023, along with a detailed examination of the various demand- and supply-side factors that will determine the market outlook. It offers insight into key macroeconomic, regulatory, and other factors that will drive demand for and supply of mortgages over the next five years. It also explores the outlook for niche sectors, including buy-to-let, equity release, shared ownership, shared equity, and self-build.

Scope

– Unprecedented levels of regulation and tax intervention and a recent prohibition on letting sub-standard properties have further stifled the appeal of the buy-to-let market.

– Equity release has demonstrated significant year-on-year growth.

– The popularity of second charge finance is continuing to grow. A tighter regulatory framework will boost the second charge mortgage market by raising levels of consumer trust and confidence.

– The market for green mortgages is seemingly flat. Few providers offer the mortgage and few customers choose to bear the additional cost associated with one.

