Track and Trace Solution Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027

The track and trace solutions are concerned with the logistics and distribution of a wide range of products, which eases to locate the previous and present location of the object of interest. Recently, there is an upsurge in product recall, which resulted in the development of hardware, software, and referring systems by the manufacturers of track and trace systems. These products provide an extensive range of solutions for tracing products catering to diverse industries.

The increase in adoption of track and trace solutions by pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to overcome the problem of drug counterfeit and structured regulatory framework & implementation of standards is the significant factor driving the growth of the track and trace solution market. However, high installation cost associated with serialization and aggregation solutions is the major factor which may restrain the growth of the track and trace solution market. Nevertheless, the increasing number of product recalls is further boosting the demand for track and trace solutions market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Bartronics India Limited

2. IQMS

3. EZOfficeInventory

4. RCS Technologies

5. Robert Bosch GmbH

6. Sepasoft

7. Siemens

8. Systech

9. Uhlmann

10. Wasp Barcode Technologies

The “Global Track and Trace Solution Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the track and trace solution market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of track and trace solution market with detailed market segmentation by components, enterprise size, end user. The global track and trace solution market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading track and trace solution market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the track and trace solution market.

The global track and trace solution market is segmented on the basis of components, enterprise size, end user. On the basis of components, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as IT & telecom, BFSI, MRO, manufacturing, medical device companies, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global track and trace solution market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The track and trace solution market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting track and trace solution market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the track and trace solution market in these regions.

