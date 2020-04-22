Vehicle Inverters Market and Ecosystem, Growth Challenges, Forthcoming Developments

Global Vehicle Inverters Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Vehicle Inverters Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global Vehicle Inverters Market was valued at an estimated USD 2.58 billion in 2018 and this value is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected value of USD 9.34 billion by 2026. This growth of the market value can be attributed to the rise in applications of electrical appliances in the vehicles as well as the significant growth of the electric vehicles industry.

Key Market Competitors: Global Vehicle Inverters Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vehicle inverters market are Sensata Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Metric Mind Corporation and Xantrex LLC.

Global Vehicle Inverters Market, By Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Technology Type (IGBT, MOSFET), Semiconductors Materials Type (Gallium Nitride, Silicon, Silicon Carbide), Output Power (Less than or equal to 130 KW, Greater than 130 KW), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Vehicle Inverters Market

Vehicle inverters are a type of converter that changes and helps in utilization of the energy for powering up the electrical appliances such as TV, laptop, power plugs. These inverters find major applications in RV, buses, trucks. With the innovations and modernization, even passenger vehicles come equipped with vehicle inverters, helping the driver and users to power their devices and use the power supply for recreational purposes. Applications of vehicle inverters are not limited to only powering the electronic devices and appliances, as they can power the lighting systems, windows and even audio systems.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the adoption and sales of electric vehicles worldwide is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complexities associated with the integration of vehicle inverters into powering of advanced appliances and applications and diminished usage of inverters for necessary energy sources is expected to restrain the market growth

This reports includes the following deliverable

Macro Indicator Analysis

Bleaching Agents Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Market sizing and growth analysis

Global Bleaching Agents Market forecasting to 2025

Market Competitive Landscape

Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements

Company Profiles

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Vehicle Inverters Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Valeo Siemens eAutomotive; a joint venture of Valeo and Siemens announced the establishment and inauguration of their factory in Changshu, China. The factory capable of producing inverters as well as electric motors on their two production lines, the factory is planned to achieve three inverter lines and eight electric motor lines by 2023.

In September 2018, Delphi Technologies announced the commercialization and full-scale production of their “Combined Inverter and DC/DC Converter (CIDD)” with the products being delivered to Geely.

Competitive Analysis: Global Vehicle Inverters Market

Global vehicle inverters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vehicle inverters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

