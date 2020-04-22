Vessel Traffic Management Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

In 2018, the global Vessel Traffic Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vessel Traffic Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kongsberg Gruppen

Transas

Thales Group

Leonardo

Saab

Indra Sistemas

Rolta India

Tokyo Keiki

Kelvin Hughes

L3 Technologies

Signalis

Frequentis

Terma

Vissim

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Port Management Information Systems

Global Maritime Distress Safety Systems

River Information Systems

AtoN Management and Health Monitoring Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vessel Traffic Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vessel Traffic Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Port Management Information Systems

1.4.3 Global Maritime Distress Safety Systems

1.4.4 River Information Systems

1.4.5 AtoN Management and Health Monitoring Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size

2.2 Vessel Traffic Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Vessel Traffic Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vessel Traffic Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vessel Traffic Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Kongsberg Gruppen

12.1.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction

12.1.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Recent Development

12.2 Transas

12.2.1 Transas Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction

12.2.4 Transas Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Transas Recent Development

12.3 Thales Group

12.3.1 Thales Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction

12.3.4 Thales Group Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Thales Group Recent Development

12.4 Leonardo

12.4.1 Leonardo Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction

12.4.4 Leonardo Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Leonardo Recent Development

12.5 Saab

12.5.1 Saab Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction

12.5.4 Saab Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Saab Recent Development

12.6 Indra Sistemas

12.6.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction

12.6.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development

12.7 Rolta India

12.7.1 Rolta India Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction

12.7.4 Rolta India Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Rolta India Recent Development

12.8 Tokyo Keiki

12.8.1 Tokyo Keiki Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction

12.8.4 Tokyo Keiki Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Tokyo Keiki Recent Development

12.9 Kelvin Hughes

12.9.1 Kelvin Hughes Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction

12.9.4 Kelvin Hughes Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Kelvin Hughes Recent Development

12.10 LChapter Three: Technologies

12.10.1 LChapter Three: Technologies Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction

12.10.4 LChapter Three: Technologies Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 LChapter Three: Technologies Recent Development

12.11 Signalis

12.12 Frequentis

12.13 Terma

12.14 Vissim

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

