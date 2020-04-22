Visual Search in Devices Market 2019-2025 / Growth, Trends And Forecast

ng the end-users as well as the target audience. All these aforementioned factors are predicted to steer the growth of visual search in the devices industry over the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10172747

On the basis of the type of devices, the market is divided into Drones/Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Mobile, and Smart Cameras. Application-wise, the industry for visual search in devices is classified into Inventory Management, Weather Monitoring, and Surveillance & Security Control.

Some of the major players in the business include DJI, Face++, IntelliVision, Snap Inc., IBM Corporation, Slyce, Uncanny Vision, Google, ViSenze, Nest Labs, FLIRTEY, Samsung, Microsoft, and Skydio.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609