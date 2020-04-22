Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The web application firewall market is expected to be witnessing a traction, due to the increasing importance of web applications, the rise in instances of web attacks, such as cyber theft, espionage, vandalism, and fraud, government regulations, the need for compliance and the technological proliferation, and the increasing penetration of IoT.
In 2018, the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Imperva
Akamai
Barracuda
Citrix
Cloudflare
Denyall
Ergon Informatik
F5 Networks
Fortinet
Penta Security Systems
Radware
Trustwave
Nsfocus
Sophos
Positive Technologies
Stackpath
Zenedge
Qualys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Professional Services
Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
IT and Telecommunications
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Web Application Firewall (WAF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Web Application Firewall (WAF) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Professional Services
1.4.3 Managed Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 IT and Telecommunications
1.5.5 Government and Defense
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size
2.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Web Application Firewall (WAF) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in China
7.3 China Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in India
10.3 India Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Imperva
12.1.1 Imperva Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.1.4 Imperva Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Imperva Recent Development
12.2 Akamai
12.2.1 Akamai Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.2.4 Akamai Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Akamai Recent Development
12.3 Barracuda
12.3.1 Barracuda Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.3.4 Barracuda Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Barracuda Recent Development
12.4 Citrix
12.4.1 Citrix Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.4.4 Citrix Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Citrix Recent Development
12.5 Cloudflare
12.5.1 Cloudflare Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.5.4 Cloudflare Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cloudflare Recent Development
12.6 Denyall
12.6.1 Denyall Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.6.4 Denyall Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Denyall Recent Development
12.7 Ergon Informatik
12.7.1 Ergon Informatik Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.7.4 Ergon Informatik Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ergon Informatik Recent Development
12.8 FChapter Five: Networks
12.8.1 FChapter Five: Networks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.8.4 FChapter Five: Networks Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 FChapter Five: Networks Recent Development
12.9 Fortinet
12.9.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.9.4 Fortinet Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.10 Penta Security Systems
12.10.1 Penta Security Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction
12.10.4 Penta Security Systems Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Penta Security Systems Recent Development
12.11 Radware
12.12 Trustwave
12.13 Nsfocus
12.14 Sophos
12.15 Positive Technologies
12.16 Stackpath
12.17 Zenedge
12.18 Qualys
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
