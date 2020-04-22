Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The web application firewall market is expected to be witnessing a traction, due to the increasing importance of web applications, the rise in instances of web attacks, such as cyber theft, espionage, vandalism, and fraud, government regulations, the need for compliance and the technological proliferation, and the increasing penetration of IoT.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2456143

In 2018, the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Imperva

Akamai

Barracuda

Citrix

Cloudflare

Denyall

Ergon Informatik

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Penta Security Systems

Radware

Trustwave

Nsfocus

Sophos

Positive Technologies

Stackpath

Zenedge

Qualys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Web Application Firewall (WAF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Web Application Firewall (WAF) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-web-application-firewall-waf-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Professional Services

1.4.3 Managed Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.5 Government and Defense

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Education

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size

2.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Web Application Firewall (WAF) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in China

7.3 China Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in India

10.3 India Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Imperva

12.1.1 Imperva Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction

12.1.4 Imperva Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Imperva Recent Development

12.2 Akamai

12.2.1 Akamai Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction

12.2.4 Akamai Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Akamai Recent Development

12.3 Barracuda

12.3.1 Barracuda Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction

12.3.4 Barracuda Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Barracuda Recent Development

12.4 Citrix

12.4.1 Citrix Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction

12.4.4 Citrix Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Citrix Recent Development

12.5 Cloudflare

12.5.1 Cloudflare Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction

12.5.4 Cloudflare Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cloudflare Recent Development

12.6 Denyall

12.6.1 Denyall Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction

12.6.4 Denyall Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Denyall Recent Development

12.7 Ergon Informatik

12.7.1 Ergon Informatik Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction

12.7.4 Ergon Informatik Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Ergon Informatik Recent Development

12.8 FChapter Five: Networks

12.8.1 FChapter Five: Networks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction

12.8.4 FChapter Five: Networks Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 FChapter Five: Networks Recent Development

12.9 Fortinet

12.9.1 Fortinet Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction

12.9.4 Fortinet Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Fortinet Recent Development

12.10 Penta Security Systems

12.10.1 Penta Security Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Web Application Firewall (WAF) Introduction

12.10.4 Penta Security Systems Revenue in Web Application Firewall (WAF) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Penta Security Systems Recent Development

12.11 Radware

12.12 Trustwave

12.13 Nsfocus

12.14 Sophos

12.15 Positive Technologies

12.16 Stackpath

12.17 Zenedge

12.18 Qualys

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2456143

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155