Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Industrial Automation Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2027

A recent market study on the global Industrial Automation market reveals that the global Industrial Automation market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Automation market is discussed in the presented study.

The Industrial Automation market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Industrial Automation market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Industrial Automation market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Industrial Automation market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Industrial Automation market.

Segmentation of the Industrial Automation market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Industrial Automation market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Industrial Automation market report.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key players profiled in this report are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Voith GmbH.

The segments covered in the global Industrial Automation market are as follows:

Global Industrial Automation Market: By Automation Type

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)

Machine Vision System

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Plant Asset Management

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers

Electronic Control Units (ECU)

Others

Global Industrial Automation Market: By Industry

Automation and Transportation

Metals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Hydro power

Energy and Power System

Chemical, Material and Food

Measurement and Instrumentation

Global Industrial Automation Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific South East Asia and India China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina

Rest of Latin America

