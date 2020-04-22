Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2022

The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Standalone NPWT Devices

Single use Disposable NPWT Devices

Portable NPWT Devices

NPWT Accessories (Canister)

By End-User

Hospital

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Greater China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Southern Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Kinetic Concepts, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Inc.

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Medela

Mölnlycke Health Care

Coloplast Corp.

Each market player encompassed in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

