World coronavirus Dispatch: Employee Benefits in Bulgaria 2020 Market Regional Outlook Analysis 2019-2025

The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) is responsible for managing all the social security schemes in the Republic of Bulgaria. It administers mandatory social security schemes such as sickness, maternity, occupational diseases, workplace accidents, disability, old age and survivors pensions. Irrespective of whether a person is employed, unemployed or self-employed, Bulgarians are covered under certain social security schemes.

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information and insights of the employee benefits in Bulgaria, including: overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Bulgaria, detailed information about the private benefits in Bulgaria, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Bulgaria.

– Old-age and survivor’s pensions, unemployment, accident insurance, occupational disease insurance, family benefits and sickness care insurance are the main compulsory forms of cover.

– The NSSI is responsible for managing all social security schemes in Bulgaria.

– All Bulgarians are covered, irrespective of whether they are employed, unemployed or self-employed.

– The social insurance schemes are financed through special budgets of the social insurance funds

This report provides a detailed analysis of employee benefits in Bulgaria –

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

– It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen’s compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment, leave and private benefits

– It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in Bulgaria

