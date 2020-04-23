Aerostat Market GROWTH SET TO SURGE SIGNIFICANTLY DURING 2020-2027: Allsopp Helikites Ltd., ILC Dover, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Aerostat Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global aerostat market is expected to reach US$ 14.64 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The homeland security teams as well as military forces across the globe are showcasing their interest towards procurement of aerostats for persistent border surveillance purposes, missile threat deterring purposes. The US Department of Defense (US DoD) is the largest procurer of aerostat in the current scenario. The US DoD constantly engages and invest in development and adoption of aerostats with an objective to deploy in various regions worldwide. Additionally, the foreign military sales (FMS) also enables various military forces in the developing countries to adopt the technology and boost their surveillance systems. Apart from the US, other countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa are also continuously investing in the adoption and deployment of aerostats, which is bolstering the aerostat market size

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007392/

Currently, the business to aerostat market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies with a strong regional presence. However, globally the aerostat market constitutes some prominent market players including Aeros, Allsopp Helikites Ltd., ILC Dover, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), Lindstrand Technologies Limited, Raven Industries, Inc., Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, RT, and TCOM, L.P.

In September 2019, the US Department of Defense (DoD) had presented an agreement to TCOM, L.P., an airborne persistent surveillance solution to support the Persistent Surveillance Systems – Tethered (PSS-T) program, the contract was valued at US$ 978.9 Mn. TCOM, L.P. would offer logistics, engineering, operations, and program management services in support of the PSS-T program. This contract would support combatant commanders and joint agency necessities.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007392/

The global aerostat market by product type was led by the balloons segment. Airships segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to witness an increase in its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

The global aerostat market by payload was led by a surveillance radar segment. The communication relay segment held the second-largest market in 2018. However, the navigation system segment is expected to register the highest growth in the aerostat market during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

The global aerostat market by application was led by the military segment. The segment is expected to continue its dominance, however, commercial segment is expected to grow at a prime rate from 2019 – 2027.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007392/

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Aerostat market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Aerostat market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Aerostat market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Aerostat market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]