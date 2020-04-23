Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Citicoline Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2063 2018 to 2028

The global Citicoline market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Citicoline market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Citicoline market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Citicoline Market

The recently published market study on the global Citicoline market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Citicoline market. Further, the study reveals that the global Citicoline market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Citicoline market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Citicoline market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Citicoline market.

A thorough understanding of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by a list of figures, tables, and graphs.

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for citicoline in functional foods, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a leading player in the citicoline market, launched two new citicoline powdered supplements and citicoline capsules in 2018.

Intensifying clinical trials for citicoline’s potential use in the treatment of neurological diseases received a substantial boost after research suggested that using the compound with risperidone could effectively relieve primary negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

The pervasive trend of combining citicoline with other compounds to enhance its efficacy continues to drive the citicoline market growth with a study published in 2018 concluding that a combination of citicoline and docosahexaenoic acid exhibit synergistic activities which can substantially boost recovery after transient brain ischemia.

Some of the leading players operating in the citicoline market include Alfa Aesar, Cepham, Inc., EZ Melts, HL-Pharma US, Double Wood LLC, Instas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Kimia Biosciences, Rakshit Drugs Pvt., Ltd., Relentless Improvement LLC, Swanson, Wellona Pharma Private Limited, Healthy Origins, Biochemix Healthcare Pvt., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Piping Rock Health Products, LLC, and NuerAxon Pharma Inc.

Additional Insight:

Retail Pharmacy Remains a Lucrative Distribution Channel

Increasing consumer awareness about citicoline-based medication and supplements coupled with the trend of retail pharmacy store owners maintaining a diverse portfolio of similar drugs is estimated to prove vital to citicoline market growth with the distribution channel expected to hold a significant share of the citicoline market revenue.

Advancements in tablet manufacturing and intensifying research and development focused towards developing tablets with a combination of citicoline and other compounds to study their synergistic effects on various neurological diseases is a vital reason expected to uphold demand for tablets in the market.

Other sales channel such as hospital pharmacy, online channels, specialty stores, and hypermarket and conventional retail systems are also likely to see a rise in the demand for citicoline-based supplements and products. Growing consumer demand for citicoline-based drugs and supplements is prompting manufacturers in the citicoline market to introduce them in various forms such as powders and capsules.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

The report on citicoline market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust methodology. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researchers was used to obtain in-depth and actionable insights into the citicoline market. Primary research involved interviewing seasoned experts from the citicoline market while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying company press releases, paid sources, trade journals, and other publications pertaining to the citicoline market. Results from both the research steps were triangulated in order to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the citicoline market.

