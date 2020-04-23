Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Lingerie Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2032

COVID-19 Impact on Lingerie Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Lingerie market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Lingerie market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Some of the major key players operating in the global lingerie market are, Jockey International Inc. (Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S.), Hanes (North Carolina U.S.), Groupe Chantelle (Cachan, France), LVMH (Boise U.S.), L Brands Inc. (Columbus, Ohio), MAS Holdings Limited (Colombo, Sri Lanka), Ann Summers (London, U.K.), Marks and Spencer (London U.K.), PV H Corporation (New York, U.S.) among others.

The report analyzes the factors that are driving and restraining the growth of the lingerie market. This report will help manufacturers, distributors and suppliers to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate strategies accordingly.

The global lingerie market can be segmented as follows:-

Global Lingerie Market, by Type

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge wear

Shape wear

Others

Global Lingerie Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Store Front

Global Lingerie Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

