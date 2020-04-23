Astronishing Growth in Graphene Market 2021 with top key players like CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphene Nanochem PLC, Vorbrck Materials, XG Sciences

Graphene, which is the world’s first 2D material, is ultra-light and extremely tough. The honey comb lattice structure of the material makes it 200 times stronger than steel and extremely flexible. The material is considered an excellent conductor of electricity and has high level of heat resistance as well. Due to its unique physiochemical characteristics, the material has wide applications across different industries such as energy, electronics, composite, coatings, biomedical, sensors, automobile, aerospace, etc.

High-priced equipment and incapability in mass production are the two major restraining factors of the market. Additionally, the applications of graphene are still restricted in some sectors due to the absence of band gap in the material. There are also health and environmental risks associated with the handling of graphene during production, as the product is highly inflammable.

Some of the key players of Graphene Market:

CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphene Nanochem PLC, Vorbrck Materials, XG Sciences, Haydale Limited, Graphenea, Graphene Laboratories, Bluestone Global Tech, Angstron Material, Inc. and ACS Material, LLC.

Due to the opportunities available in the graphene market, the graphene business has gained the attention of many players around the world. Existing companies in the market are also adopting excellent business strategies, such as product launch, collaboration, agreement, and partnership to promote the commercialization of the material. The companies involved in the graphene business are investing a substantial amount of capital and hiring efficient scientists to strengthen their research and development.

The Global Graphene Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Mono-layer & Bi-layer graphene

Few Layer Graphene

Graphene Oxide

BY APPLICATION

In Energy

Aerospace

Automotive

Biomedical and life sciences

Coatings

Composites

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Graphene market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2021 for overall Graphenemarket with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

