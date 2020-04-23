Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2025

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Overview:

The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025 and expected to reach US$ 130.01 Bn in 2025 from US$ 5.83 Bn in 2016.

Since past decade, computer technology has been diversified into many innovative verticals. This has changed the way of thinking, interacting and decision making of every individual. The recent advancements such as IoT, cloud computing, 3D printing, automation, advanced communication systems, artificial intelligence, Big Data, AR and VR and many others are the driving factors influencing the change in dynamics from living to running a business. AR technology blends the virtual and real world objects, with AR users will be able to interact with virtual object and also will be able to distinguish between the real and virtual contents. AR has found more success within short period of time, this technology has been more adopted in consumer sector and is expected to surpass the VR market in near future. In 90`s, VR was trending technology which many companies tried and could not make the best use of it.

Nitendo was one of the notable devices early 90`s which could not sustain in market even for a year. VR technology will allow users to experience set of objects virtually and users will not be able to make difference between the virtual and real objects at any instant. VR is usually achieved by the wearing of a VR helmet or goggles but will not be able to view both virtual and real content simultaneously. The South America augmented reality and virtual reality market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 34.2% in the coming years.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Technology Insight:

In the global augmented reality and virtual reality market for the virtual reality technology segment, VR is computer simulated 3D image or environment that can interact with a physical object with aid of unique electronic equipment which might include a head-mounted displays or gloves attached with sensors. VR requires presenting human senses with aid of computer generated virtual environment that is further explored in some fashion. VR technology has been into existence from past three decades and the developments in this technology have accelerated recently from last one decade.

Some of the key application of VR include gaming, education, healthcare, entertainment, sports and many others. Currently gaming application holds the major share out of overall VR use cases, going ahead the advancements in the devices and accuracy in the applications will pave the path for new applications resulting the penetration of VR in various other industries. Thus, the virtual reality technology for augmented reality and virtual reality market is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Key Players:

DAQRI, LLC, Augmented Pixels Inc., EON Reality, Inc, Innovega, Inc., Catchoom, Laster Technologies, Layar B.V., Total Immersion, Vuzix Corporation, Zugara, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Blippar, Oculus VR, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. and Others.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market End-user Industry Insight:

The education end-user industry in the global augmented reality and virtual reality market continue to dominate the global augmented reality and virtual reality market in terms of revenue. AR and VR has changed the way of learning things, right from school to higher education applications of AR and VR are observed, this will create a new dimension of learning. It is always experienced that reading and writing may not suffice the understanding on any given topics, while the interaction or live demo with physical objects facilitates the student or the user to have detailed understanding.

Companies such as Google, Microsoft, and others are investing more in R&D to render the AR and VR techniques to huge crowd which will create an exciting learning platform. Disney is another giant in animation world which has plans to enter the arena of AR and VR to produce AR books to offer new learning experiences for kids. Another company EON Reality offers EON Creator, a solution which teachers can use to create learning environments. Through this tool which allows them to combine 3D content with videos, sound effects, annotations, Wikipedia, PowerPoint, YouTube, and more. The global education end-user industry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.0% during the forecast period.

