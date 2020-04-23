Augmenting Demand for Miscarriage Analysis to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During the Crisis Period of COVID-19 2019 – 2029

Miscarriage is referred to as spontaneous ending of a pregnancy. About half of the miscarriage appear within the first trimester earlier than 20 week’s gestation. Recurrent miscarriage remains to be challenging reproductive problem for the patient and clinician. The statistical data demonstrates an expected 1 out of 4 pregnancies end in premature delivery, around 1 of every 100 ladies in the UK experience recurrent miscarriage, more than 6 out of 10 of women who have a recurrent miscarriage proceed to have successful pregnancy.

Many miscarriage in the first trimester are caused by chromosomal abnormalities in the baby. Miscarriage analysis testing, additionally called Products of Conception testing, is a subset of the general pre-birth testing market. It permits obstetrician and gynecologist, physicians, conceptive endocrinologists, fertility specialists and clinicians to more readily decide whether there is a hereditary reason for miscarriage or other related event.

Identification of cytogenetic factors for the miscarriage in the assessment of couples with history of recurrent miscarriage give rise in growth of miscarriage analysis market. Other critical factors are identification of antibodies, uterine abnormalities, hormonal & metabolic factors and infections are the important component for the growth of miscarriage analysis test market. Increase in the risk factors for miscarriage includes previous miscarriage history, exposure to smoke, obesity, thyroid problems, diabetes, drug or alcohol use are the contributing factors in the growth of miscarriage analysis market. The other most common cause of miscarriage is chromosomal abnormality and other causes included hormonal changes, change in life style, maternal age, maternal trauma etc. are expected to be driving force in growth of miscarriage analysis market.

Careful assessment through miscarriage analysis with an examination of cytogenetic factor, restorative history and physical examination, ultrasonography and serum beta HCG testing can be useful in making a very certain diagnosis. Not just cytogenetic of miscarriage analysis been demonstrated to be financially effective in the medicinal services framework but the outcomes help the gynecologist to choose for further examinations, bringing about time-investment funds to both the patient and the clinician, as well as cost-savings to the health care system. Different reimbursement policy for the different types of miscarriage analysis test as conventional chromosomal analysis cannot be covered due to policy constraints could be a restraining factor for the growth of miscarriage analysis market.

Miscarriage analysis focuses on screening for genetic factors, antiphospholipid syndrome, assessment of uterine anatomy and hormonal factors.

Miscarriage analysis market is segmented based on Test:

Cytogenic analysis Karyotyping Chorionic villi (CV) sampling

Chromosomal microarray based analysis (CMA) SNP based CMA

Blood Test Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) Thrombophilia

Pelvic Ultrasound scan Hysteroscopy Laproscopy 3D scan

Cervical weakness testing

Pre implantation genetic diagnosis

Other Hormonal and metabolic factors Infection Male factor



Miscarriage analysis market is segmented based on End User:

Obstetrician and Gynecologists Center

Endocrinologist

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

The Miscarriage analysis market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period due to increase in the prevalence of miscarriage because of multiple risk factors associate with it. Those risk factors in miscarriage analysis are chromosome abnormality, abnormal hormones levels, cervical issues, environmental factors and Immunological causes. By Test type, Miscarriage analysis market is segmented into Cytogenic analysis, CMA, Blood test and Ultrasound scan. Cytogenic analysis and Chromosomal microarray based analysis are the primary stage in the miscarriage analysis as majority of miscarriages are sporadic and are thought to result from genetic causes that are greatly influenced by maternal age. Each test of miscarriage analysis offer significantly different result from each other and all tests have shown to be more acceptable by the patient and clinicians. Other test in miscarriage analysis includes the testing on different factors like hormonal and metabolic factor, infections and male factors. On basis of end user Miscarriage analysis market is segmented into Obstetrician and Gynecologist center Hospitals and Specialized clinics. Obstetrician and Gynecologist center is contributing highest revenue center in the miscarriage analysis market.

The miscarriage analysis market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to higher prevalence of the clinical miscarriage case, increases awareness of miscarriage diagnosis, access to abortion providers and availability of information and healthcare. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the miscarriage analysis market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fast growing miscarriage analysis market due to large population residing in countries such as India and China with attributes like shift in the economy and in attitude about preventive measures in the pregnancy care.

The key participants operating in the miscarriage analysis market are Igenomix, Natera, Integrated genetics, Invitae, VCGS, Quest diagnostics, MedlinePlus, Genomic diagnostics, Leeds Genetic Laboratory, Labassure and others.

