Automotive Thermal System market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

Heat generated in automobiles by various vehicle components such as engine, battery, and others reduces the efficiency of vehicles, causing discomfort to the driver. Automotive thermal systems are used for the purpose of temperature control and thermal management in heavy and lightweight vehicles. It increases the efficiency of vehicle parts, including engine, and user comfort in the vehicle.

The automotive thermal system market is driven by increase in usage of thermal management systems in automobiles and heavy vehicles. Moreover, usage of HVAC systems (heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems) in automobiles to regulate the overall temperature of the vehicles is projected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. However, stringent pollution & emission guidelines and high R&D cost restrain the market growth. Use of eco-friendly refrigerants to cool down the vehicle components that has less impact on environment is projected to further boost the growth of the market. Moreover, application of artificial intelligence techniques in thermal systems is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The global automotive thermal system market is segmented on the basis of component and geography. By component, the market is categorized into compressor, HVAC, powertrain cooling, and fluid transport. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report are Valeo, Mahle GmbH, Grayson Thermal Systems, Gentherm Inc., and Denso Corporation.

By Component

Compressor

HVAC

Powertrain Cooling

Fluid Transport

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Introduction Automotive Thermal System Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Thermal System Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Automotive Thermal System Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Automotive Thermal System Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

