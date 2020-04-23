Bulk Container Packaging Market 2026 Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future and Worldwide Key Players:New Century Packaging Systems, LLC, Environmental Packaging Technologies, C.L. Smith Co., Braid Logistics, Winpak Ltd.

Global Bulk Container Packaging Market is accounted for $2.83 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.49 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.4%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include raised demand in the oil and petroleum industry, increasing exportation of vegetable oil from Southeast Asia and growing use of flexitank for the transportation of non-hazardous chemicals and food ingredients. However, cost fluctuation of raw materials is restricting the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global market include New Century Packaging Systems, LLC, Environmental Packaging Technologies, C.L. Smith Co., Braid Logistics, Winpak Ltd., Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd., BAG Corp., Snyder Industries, Inc., Jumbo Bag Corporation, Hoover Ferguson Group, Mauser Group B.V., Container Handling Systems Corporation, HBD Thermoid, Inc., Meyer Industries Limited and FMC Technologies, Inc.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016630

Bulk container packaging includes products used for bulk or high volume packaging. These are transported in containers via road, sea or railways. Transportation plays the key role in the supply chain operations, as it allows the movement of goods from the place where it is manufactured, to the place where it is ordered. Globalization generates favorable circumstances by keeping manufacturing bases distant from consumption regions.

Amongst applications, Food and beverage sector has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for food has witnessed a huge increase from the growing population base and growing consumer spending over beverages such as tea, coffee, wine, juice, are considerably fueled the market growth. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising population in India and China has led to an exponential increase in imports of food and beverage and along with changing lifestyles and growing disposable income has led to the raised consumption of fruit juices, beer, wine, etc. that requires safe packaging for long distance transportation.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016630

Product Types Covered:

-Bulk Container Liners

-Flexitanks

-Material Handling Containers

-Drums

-Pails

-Bulk Containers

-Other Product Types

End Users Covered:

-Durable Goods

-Petroleum and Lubricants

-Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

-Agricultural and Horticultural Products

-Food & Beverage

-Industrial Chemicals

-Paints, Inks & Dyes

-Other End Users

Material Types Covered:

-Metals

-Plastics

-Other Material Types

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016630

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.