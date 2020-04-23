Burgeoning Demand for Endoscopic Markers to Fuel Market Growth Thorough the COVID-19 Crisis Period 2019 – 2029

Endoscopic markers used to study the gastrointestinal mucosal surface, especially to study the specific epithelial tissue or to enhance the mucosal surface. Particularly, increased high definition resolution and excellent screening methods allows for the better visualization and ability of tissues by the application of the endoscopic markers. Endoscopic markers used to identify the subtle lesions or to help in targeted biopsies to increase the accuracy of the endoscopic diagnosis. Endoscopic markers are commonly used in the combination with high magnification and high-resolution endoscopes. Endoscopic markers application is operator dependent with variation in specificity and selectivity.

Autofluorescence imaging endoscopy (AFI) and Narrow band imaging (NBI) endoscopy are the novel techniques which produces good results when the appropriate endoscopic markers is used to diagnosis. The endoscopic tumor can be quantitatively and qualitatively measured using the various immunological methods such as immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, and ELISA or other depending on the nature of the endoscopic markers and of the sample.

Advancement in the diagnostics equipment’s may be led to an increase in demand for the endoscopic markers market in future. Growing gastrointestinal diseases prevalence in the people expected to boost the endoscopic markers market in future. The growing demand of the non-carcinogenic reagents for the preparation for endoscopic markers expected to boost the endoscopic markers market. Advancement in the digital imaging technology may fuel the demand of endoscopic markers market in coming days. Effective cost and easy availability of endoscopic markers anticipated to show the positive growth for endoscopic markers market. Growing geriatric population may show the growing demand of the endoscopic markers market. Endoscopic markers are the insoluble chromospheres in water, this may help to better distribution in the mucosal lining and helps to better contrast for imaging during diagnosis. Such a factors expected to show the demand for endoscopic markers over the dyes. Unequal distribution capacity of marker in epithelial lining, leads to the improper lessons identification, this factor may restrain the growth of endoscopic markers market. Introduction of the biomarkers may create the cost effective diagnosis for the cancer treatment in the endoscopic markers market.

The global endoscopic markers market is classified on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and region.

Based on product type, endoscopic markers market is segmented into the following:

Herbal markers (Biomarkers)

Chemical markers (Synthetic)

Based on application, endoscopic markers market is segmented into the following:

Esophageal

Colorectal

Gastric

Based end user, endoscopic markers market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is the key factor behind the significant endoscopic markers market throughout the globe. By product type, herbal marker gain the more revenue in endoscopic markers market, due to the lesser side effect and cost effectiveness as compared to the chemical biomarkers.

By application type Gastric segment expected to gain positive growth in endoscopic markers market, due to the increasing gastrointestinal disorders and colon cancer over the world. Esophageal segment expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period, since the patient suffering form the esophageal cancer and inactions are majority age group of 20-40 years individuals from the growing population. Change in the eating pattern and food adulteration may cause the rectal or colon cancer, this segment may show foster growth in the coming years for the endoscopic markers market. From the end user segment, hospitals may show the increasing demand for the endoscopic markers market as the number of individuals visiting to hospitals are more as compared to the other end user sub segments.

Among the regional presence, North America is the lucrative region for endoscopic markers market which is then followed by Europe. North America contributes to being the high revenue generating segment due to the presence of a large number of research and development centers and medical device companies. North America and Europe cumulatively account for a substantial revenue share in for endoscopic markers market, due to the high prevalence rate of internal body organ surgeries and cancer patient in these regions. The Middle East and Africa are expected to account for being the least lucrative market for endoscopic markers market due to lack of research funding in the medical device area. The Asia Pacific is projected to expand the production of cost-effective yet advanced for endoscopic markers market, especially the China country from APAC region shows the rapid growth of for endoscopic markers market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players across the value chain of endoscopic markers market are GI Supply, CK Surgitech, Diagmed Healthcare, IDS Medical Systems,Obex, Omnimed Ltd™, Healthcare Essentials Ltd, BOHM S.A., Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Strickler Medical and others.

