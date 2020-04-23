Cold Plasma Equipment Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | terraplasma medical GmbH, Tantec A/S, Europlasma NV, Bovie Medical

Europe, the cold plasma equipment market, is anticipated to reach US$ 72.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 23.73 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020-2027.

The cold plasma equipment market is growing primarily due to the increasing use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and others in the European region that are boosting the market over the years. Restraining factors, such as adverse effects of cold plasma, and lack of reimbursement, are likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, growing R&D expenditure for growth in the healthcare market is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the European cold plasma equipment market in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Cold Plasma Equipment Market:

Henniker Plasma

Nordson Corporation

TheraDep Technologies

Neoplas tools GmbH

Plasmatreat GmbH

terraplasma medical GmbH

Tantec A/S

Europlasma NV

Bovie Medical

The Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cold Plasma Equipment market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Cold Plasma Equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

