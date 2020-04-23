Conveyor Monitoring Market by 2027 Opportunity, Challenges & Entry Strategy

What is Conveyor Monitoring?

Conveyor system is one part of mechanical handling equipment that transports material from one place to another. Conveyor monitoring is the process of determining the condition of conveyor motor and belt while it is in operation, and it enables to detect a potential failure in advance. Conveyor monitoring is useful in various industries as the conventional methods are time-consuming, which has resulted in the growth of conveyor monitoring market.

Here we have listed the top Conveyor Monitoring Market companies in the world

1.Beltscan Systems Pty Ltd

2.CBG Conveyor Belt Gateway

3.ContiTech AG

4.Emerson Electric Co.

5.Fenner Dunlop

6.Honeywell International Inc.

7.PHOENIX CBS GmbH

8.TROLEX INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

9.Vayeron Pty Ltd.

10.Yellotec

Increasing focus of companies on reducing losses due to faults in conveyor belts and also rising adoption of predictive maintenance tools in various industries is expected to drive the conveyor monitoring market. However, high initial cost of installation for conveyor would pose a challenge to the players operating in conveyor monitoring market. Moreover, the rising demand for safety compliance automation solutions coupled with growing digitization in material handling industry will provide opportunities in the conveyor monitoring market.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

