Coronavirus’ business impact: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

The global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Portable Oxygen Concentrators market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global portable oxygen concentrators market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include ResMed, Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc. dba DeVilbiss Healthcare, Precision Medical, Inc., O2 Concepts, LLC. , GCE Group, CAIRE Inc. (Chart Industries), Inogen, Besco Medical Co., LTD, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The global portable oxygen concentrators market has been segmented as below:

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Product Pulse Flow Continuous Flow



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Indication Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Asthma Sleep Apnea Others



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by End-user Homecare Travel Hospital Others



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

