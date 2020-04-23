Coronavirus threat to global Human Reproductive Technologies Market Analysis And In-Depth Research Growth By Major Players Forecast 2020 – 2028

The global Human Reproductive Technologies market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Human Reproductive Technologies market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 The business intelligence study of the Human Reproductive Technologies market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Human Reproductive Technologies market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Human Reproductive Technologies market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Prominent players profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Bayer Healthcare AG, Ferring International Center S.A., Church & Dwight, Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Human Reproductive Technologies Market by Infertility Drugs

Gonal-f (recombinant follitropin alfa)

Follistim AQ (follitropin beta)

AndroGel (testosterone)

Testim (testosterone)

Viagra (sildenafil citrate)

Cialis (tadalafil)

Levitra/Staxyn (vardenafil)

Human Reproductive Technologies Market, by Infertility Procedures

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Zygote Intrafallopian Transfer (ZIFT)

Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT)

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

Human Reproductive Technologies Market, by Contraceptive Technologies

Drugs

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Contraceptive Injectables

Topical Contraceptives

Devices

Male Contraceptive Devices (Male Condoms)

Female Contraceptive Devices

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Each market player encompassed in the Human Reproductive Technologies market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Human Reproductive Technologies market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Human Reproductive Technologies Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Human Reproductive Technologies market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Human Reproductive Technologies market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

