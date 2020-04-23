Covid-19 Impact on Floor-mounted Radiography Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Floor-mounted Radiography Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Floor-mounted Radiography Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Floor-mounted Radiography Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Floor-mounted Radiography Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Floor-mounted Radiography Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Floor-mounted Radiography market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Floor-mounted Radiography market include _GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert, Fujifilm, Konica Minolta Healthcare, Hitachi, Wandong Medical Equipment, Mindray, Landwind Medical, Shimadzu, Samsung Healthcare, Canon

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Floor-mounted Radiography industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Floor-mounted Radiography manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Floor-mounted Radiography industry.

Global Floor-mounted Radiography Market Segment By Type:

CR Tech Digital X-Ray System, DR Tech Digital X-Ray System

Global Floor-mounted Radiography Market Segment By Applications:

Dental, Orthopedics, General Surgery, Veterinarian, Others

Table Of Content

1 Floor-mounted Radiography Market Overview

1.1 Floor-mounted Radiography Product Overview

1.2 Floor-mounted Radiography Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 CR Tech Digital X-Ray System

1.2.2 DR Tech Digital X-Ray System

1.3 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Floor-mounted Radiography Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Floor-mounted Radiography Industry

1.5.1.1 Floor-mounted Radiography Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Floor-mounted Radiography Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Floor-mounted Radiography Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Floor-mounted Radiography Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Floor-mounted Radiography Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floor-mounted Radiography Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Floor-mounted Radiography Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floor-mounted Radiography Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floor-mounted Radiography Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Floor-mounted Radiography as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floor-mounted Radiography Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Floor-mounted Radiography Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Floor-mounted Radiography Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Floor-mounted Radiography Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Floor-mounted Radiography Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Floor-mounted Radiography Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Floor-mounted Radiography Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Floor-mounted Radiography by Application

4.1 Floor-mounted Radiography Segment by Application

4.1.1 Dental

4.1.2 Orthopedics

4.1.3 General Surgery

4.1.4 Veterinarian

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Floor-mounted Radiography Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Floor-mounted Radiography by Application

4.5.2 Europe Floor-mounted Radiography by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Floor-mounted Radiography by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Floor-mounted Radiography by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Floor-mounted Radiography by Application

5 North America Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floor-mounted Radiography Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floor-mounted Radiography Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Floor-mounted Radiography Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floor-mounted Radiography Business

10.1 GE Healthcare

10.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 GE Healthcare Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GE Healthcare Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

10.2 Siemens Healthcare

10.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Siemens Healthcare Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GE Healthcare Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

10.3 Philips Healthcare

10.3.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

10.3.2 Philips Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Philips Healthcare Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Philips Healthcare Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

10.4 Agfa-Gevaert

10.4.1 Agfa-Gevaert Corporation Information

10.4.2 Agfa-Gevaert Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Agfa-Gevaert Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Agfa-Gevaert Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.4.5 Agfa-Gevaert Recent Development

10.5 Fujifilm

10.5.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fujifilm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Fujifilm Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Fujifilm Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.5.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

10.6 Konica Minolta Healthcare

10.6.1 Konica Minolta Healthcare Corporation Information

10.6.2 Konica Minolta Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Konica Minolta Healthcare Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Konica Minolta Healthcare Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.6.5 Konica Minolta Healthcare Recent Development

10.7 Hitachi

10.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hitachi Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitachi Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.8 Wandong Medical Equipment

10.8.1 Wandong Medical Equipment Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wandong Medical Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Wandong Medical Equipment Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Wandong Medical Equipment Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.8.5 Wandong Medical Equipment Recent Development

10.9 Mindray

10.9.1 Mindray Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mindray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mindray Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mindray Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.9.5 Mindray Recent Development

10.10 Landwind Medical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Floor-mounted Radiography Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Landwind Medical Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Landwind Medical Recent Development

10.11 Shimadzu

10.11.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shimadzu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Shimadzu Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shimadzu Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.11.5 Shimadzu Recent Development

10.12 Samsung Healthcare

10.12.1 Samsung Healthcare Corporation Information

10.12.2 Samsung Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Samsung Healthcare Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Samsung Healthcare Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.12.5 Samsung Healthcare Recent Development

10.13 Canon

10.13.1 Canon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Canon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Canon Floor-mounted Radiography Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Canon Floor-mounted Radiography Products Offered

10.13.5 Canon Recent Development

11 Floor-mounted Radiography Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Floor-mounted Radiography Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Floor-mounted Radiography Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

