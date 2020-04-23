Digital English Language Learning market 2020 Global Industry Top Key Players: BABBEL, BUSUU LTD, CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II, INC

Every possible effort has been made when research and analysis is performed to prepare this Digital English Language Learning market research report. TIP team players are multi-lingual analysts and project managers who are skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. Digital English Language Learning report makes you thrive in the competitive market by giving you knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product.

The Digital English Language Learning report presents market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry. This Digital English Language Learning market report provides top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned.

Some of The Leading Players of Digital English Language Learning Market

BABBEL

BUSUU LTD

CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS

CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II, INC

DUOLINGO

EF EDUCATION FIRST

ELSA, CORP

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT

MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION, INC.

MONDLY

MACMILLAN (SPRINGER NATURE)

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS

PEARSON PLC

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003296/

Factors such as increasing adoption of the digital education system, implementation of advanced level English curriculum in schools, increasing number of immigrants for higher education are the key factors driving the global Digital English Language Learning market. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the Digital English Language Learning market in the coming years.

Market Insights

Increasing Number of Candidates from Asian Countries Enrolling for Competitive Exams to Qualify for Education in Western Countries

An increasing trend among the Asia Pacific students to enroll themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education is driving the global digital English language market. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries especially India and China enroll themselves for Tests such as English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC). The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS) are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level. Pertaining to the fact that, these examinations and the universities and schools which accept these examinations qualified students, require proper English speaking and writing skills. This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes and is creating a potential demand for digital English language learning. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various English Language Training (ELT) institutions across the countries, which in turn has catalyzed the different methods of English learning techniques and are driving the market of digital English language learning. Owing to the fact that, various schools, colleges and universities in India and China have adopted the digital English language learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing. Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has impacted positively on the growth of digital English language learning market in recent years.

Leveraging on Advanced and Simplified Technologies in Order to Gain Students’ Interest towards Digital Education

In developed countries such as the U.S. and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities and other institutions are much more aware of the technologies. However, in the Asia Pacific and MEA countries, students lag in relation to awareness of technology-driven learning. In the current scenario, several schools, universities, coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes. Attributing to the fact, the developers of digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies in order to offer robust solutions, the adopters in the Asia Pacific are continuously upgrading their technologies. This trend is aimed at maintaining the pace of up gradation of technologies. The innovation in offering cloud-based educational apps, websites and other services is expected to create a significant market for digital education, which includes digital English language learning market.

Chapter Details of Digital English Language Learning Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Digital English Language Learning Market Landscape

Part 04: Digital English Language Learning Market Sizing

Part 05: Digital English Language Learning Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

To Buy this Report, Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003296/

Reason to Purchase:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Digital English Language Learning Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to components and end user.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]