Digital Sorting Market Size 2020, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Digital Sorting market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Digital Sorting market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Digital Sorting market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Digital Sorting market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Digital Sorting market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Digital Sorting market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Digital Sorting market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Digital Sorting market. All findings and data on the global Digital Sorting market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Digital Sorting market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Digital Sorting Market Research Report: TOMRA, Buhler, Key Technology, Binder, Satake, Allgaier Werke, Cimbria, CP Manufacturing, NEWTEC, National Recovery Technologies

Global Digital Sorting Market Type Segments: Cameras, Lasers, NIR Sorters, Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters

Global Digital Sorting Market Application Segments: Food, Recycling, Mining

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Digital Sorting market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Digital Sorting market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Digital Sorting market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Digital Sorting market.

Questions answered by the report

Which are the dominant players of the global Digital Sorting market?

What will be the size of the global Digital Sorting market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Digital Sorting market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Digital Sorting market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Digital Sorting market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Digital Sorting Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Digital Sorting Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Cameras

1.3.3 Lasers

1.3.4 NIR Sorters

1.3.5 Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Digital Sorting Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Food

1.4.3 Recycling

1.4.4 Mining

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Digital Sorting Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Digital Sorting Industry

1.6.1.1 Digital Sorting Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Digital Sorting Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Digital Sorting Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Digital Sorting Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Digital Sorting Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Digital Sorting Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Digital Sorting Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Digital Sorting Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Digital Sorting Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Digital Sorting Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Digital Sorting Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Sorting Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Digital Sorting Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Digital Sorting Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Digital Sorting Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Digital Sorting Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Digital Sorting Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Digital Sorting Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Digital Sorting Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Digital Sorting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Sorting as of 2019)

3.4 Global Digital Sorting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Digital Sorting Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Sorting Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Digital Sorting Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Digital Sorting Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Digital Sorting Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Digital Sorting Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Digital Sorting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Sorting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Digital Sorting Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Digital Sorting Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Digital Sorting Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Digital Sorting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Digital Sorting Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Digital Sorting Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Digital Sorting Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Digital Sorting Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Digital Sorting Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Digital Sorting Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Digital Sorting Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Digital Sorting Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Digital Sorting Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Digital Sorting Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Digital Sorting Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Digital Sorting Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Digital Sorting Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Digital Sorting Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Digital Sorting Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Digital Sorting Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Digital Sorting Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Digital Sorting Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Digital Sorting Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Digital Sorting Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Digital Sorting Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Digital Sorting Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Digital Sorting Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Digital Sorting Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Digital Sorting Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Digital Sorting Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Digital Sorting Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Digital Sorting Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Digital Sorting Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Digital Sorting Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Digital Sorting Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Digital Sorting Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Sorting Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Sorting Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Digital Sorting Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 TOMRA

8.1.1 TOMRA Corporation Information

8.1.2 TOMRA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 TOMRA Digital Sorting Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Digital Sorting Products and Services

8.1.5 TOMRA SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 TOMRA Recent Developments

8.2 Buhler

8.2.1 Buhler Corporation Information

8.2.2 Buhler Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Buhler Digital Sorting Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Digital Sorting Products and Services

8.2.5 Buhler SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Buhler Recent Developments

8.3 Key Technology

8.3.1 Key Technology Corporation Information

8.3.2 Key Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Key Technology Digital Sorting Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Digital Sorting Products and Services

8.3.5 Key Technology SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Key Technology Recent Developments

8.4 Binder

8.4.1 Binder Corporation Information

8.4.2 Binder Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Binder Digital Sorting Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Digital Sorting Products and Services

8.4.5 Binder SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Binder Recent Developments

8.5 Satake

8.5.1 Satake Corporation Information

8.5.2 Satake Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Satake Digital Sorting Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Digital Sorting Products and Services

8.5.5 Satake SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Satake Recent Developments

8.6 Allgaier Werke

8.6.1 Allgaier Werke Corporation Information

8.6.2 Allgaier Werke Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Allgaier Werke Digital Sorting Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Digital Sorting Products and Services

8.6.5 Allgaier Werke SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Allgaier Werke Recent Developments

8.7 Cimbria

8.7.1 Cimbria Corporation Information

8.7.2 Cimbria Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Cimbria Digital Sorting Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Digital Sorting Products and Services

8.7.5 Cimbria SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Cimbria Recent Developments

8.8 CP Manufacturing

8.8.1 CP Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.8.2 CP Manufacturing Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 CP Manufacturing Digital Sorting Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Digital Sorting Products and Services

8.8.5 CP Manufacturing SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 CP Manufacturing Recent Developments

8.9 NEWTEC

8.9.1 NEWTEC Corporation Information

8.9.2 NEWTEC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 NEWTEC Digital Sorting Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Digital Sorting Products and Services

8.9.5 NEWTEC SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 NEWTEC Recent Developments

8.10 National Recovery Technologies

8.10.1 National Recovery Technologies Corporation Information

8.10.2 National Recovery Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 National Recovery Technologies Digital Sorting Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Digital Sorting Products and Services

8.10.5 National Recovery Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 National Recovery Technologies Recent Developments

9 Digital Sorting Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Digital Sorting Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Digital Sorting Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Digital Sorting Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Digital Sorting Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Digital Sorting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Digital Sorting Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Digital Sorting Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Digital Sorting Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Digital Sorting Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Sorting Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Sorting Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Digital Sorting Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Digital Sorting Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Sorting Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Sorting Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Digital Sorting Sales Channels

11.2.2 Digital Sorting Distributors

11.3 Digital Sorting Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

