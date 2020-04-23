Electroretinography Market Analysis And Growth Forecast By Competitors LKC Technologies, Inc, Diagnosys LLC, Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Diopsys, Inc., Roland Consult Stasche & Finger GmbH, And Others

Get the inside scope of the Sample report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003514/

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global electroretinography market accounted to US$ 35.79 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 62.72 Mn by 2027.



Key Competitors In Market are LKC Technologies, Inc, Diagnosys LLC, Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Diopsys, Inc., Roland Consult Stasche & Finger GmbH, Metrovision, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Konan Medical USA, Inc., Welch Allyn

Product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global electroretinography industry by the market players. For instance, Diopsys, Inc. launched two new additions to its portfolio at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) meeting: the Diopsys Retina Plus, an advanced flicker electroretinography (ERG) system scalable to create a complete visual electrophysiology suite; and a multifocal electroretinography (mfERG) module for use with Diopsys NOVA, Diopsys ARGOS, or the new Retina Plus platforms. These innovative launches made by the company help in strengthening their market position as compared to other players operating in the market.

Electroretinography Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Fixed Electroretinography and Portable Electroretinography), Application (Clinical and Research), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

