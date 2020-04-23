Elemental Analysis Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During 2027

Elemental analysis is process that is used to determine the amount of an element in a compound or a sample. The compound or a sample can be collected form soil, water body fluids, chemical or other sources. It helps in determination of the ultra-trace levels for a diverse range of samples. The process is highly used in various industries such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology for their further sub sectors.

The elemental analysis market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as rise in the applications of biotechnology for producing products with good manufacturing processes, increased focus on the food safety concern, increasing environmental studies and others. The advancement in the technology are likely to create growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Perkinelmer, Inc.

3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

4. Bruker Corporation

5. Ametek, Inc.

6. Horiba, Ltd

7. Rigaku Corporation

8. Shimadzu Corporation

9. Analytik Jena AG

10. Elementar Group

The global elemental analysis market is segmented on the basis of element type, technology, and application. On the basis of the element type the market is segmented as inorganic elemental analysis and organic elemental analysis. Based on the technology the market is classified as destructive technologies and nondestructive technologies. On the basis of application the market is segmented as healthcare, food and beverage, environment and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global elemental analysis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The elemental analysis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting elemental analysis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the elemental analysis market in these regions.

