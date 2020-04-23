Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future 2020-2027

According to new market research titled ‘Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Material, Age Group, Application, and End User.’ The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,034.42 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,359.06 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global enteral feeding devices market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

Over the past few decades, Research and development (R&D) in pre and post nutrition for various treatments is growing across the globe due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Enteral or tube feeding include an exceptional liquid mixture food that’s broken down in the stomach and small intestine and further absorbed by the bowels. These mixtures comprise appropriate amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, amino acids, vitamins, fats, minerals, and other vital nutrients. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to increase the prescribed consumption of enteral nutrition across the globe.

The enteral feeding devices market majorly consists of players such as Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Danone SA, Moog Inc., and Owens & Minor, Inc. among others.

The global enteral feeding devices market, based on material, has been segmented into polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyurethane and silicone. In 2018, the polyvinylchloride (PVC) segment held the largest share of the market. However, the polyurethane segment is expected to register the significant growth during the forecast period due to the long term use of the enteral feeding tubes, also the tubes have a broad diameter, which reduces the risk of food or liquid getting blocked in the pipe.

The global enteral feeding devices market, based on product, has been segmented into enteral feeding tubes, enteral feeding pumps, administration sets, enteral syringes, and consumables. Enteral feeding pumps segment held the largest share of the market. Enteral feeding pumps are developed to either clamp onto an IV pole or to be more portable. Some Enteral feeding pumps, such as the Sentinel, can be mounted onto an IV pole. Some feeding pumps feature Backpack Accessories so that they can be easily transported. With the increasing use of enteral feeding in-home care settings, the segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

The global enteral feeding devices market, based on age group, has been segmented into adults and pediatrics. In 2018, the adults segment held the largest share of the market. The increasing incidences of chronic conditions among the adult population is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. As per a survey by The Feeding Tube Awareness Foundation reported that approximately 248,846 adults in the US were on feeding tubes for nutrition provision in 2017.

