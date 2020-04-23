Genome Editing Market Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Genome Editing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Application and End User, the global genome editing market was valued at US$ 3,210.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global genome editing market and the factors driving the market along with the restraints that are impacting its growth.

The technology segment is divided into transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENS), clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), antisense RNA and others. Among the technology segment the CRISPR holds the largest market share whereas, the TALENs is the fastest growing segment. The dominancy is expected to be continued by the CRISPR owing to the advantages offered, elimination of invading genetic material and enables the organisms to respond the changes. In addition, CRISPR-Cas9 is faster, cheaper and more accurate than the other technologies of DNA editing and is used for the wide applications. It is considered to be the simplest, most versatile and precise method of genetic manipulation. Moreover, the CRISPR technology is utilized in every field of the genome editing. The market for genome editing by the technology segment is expected to reach US$ 6,132.3 million by 2025 in the forecasted period. CRISPR segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 53.6% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025 to account for a market share of 57.4% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

Major Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza

New England Biolabs

GenScript

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Editas Medicine

The report studies established names and emerging startups in the industry, to give the flavor of the entire business canvas. Different case studies from industry experts and policymakers have been mentioned for a clear understanding of the Global Genome Editing Market. It also offers comprehensive information on the product or service portfolio. All these factors which are studied in this research report are predicted to propel the Global Genome Editing Market.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Genome Editing Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

