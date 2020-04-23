Genomics Market Future, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

The global genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018-2025.

Genomics market is segmented by technology, product & services, application and end user. Global genomics market, based on technology was segmented into sequencing, microarray, PCR, nucleic acid extraction and purification, and others. Global genomics market, based on the product & services was segmented into instruments/systems, consumables, and services. The genomics market, based on application was segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, precision/personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research and others. The genomics market is bifurcated on basis of end user such research centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000730/

Major Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Eurofins

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher

GE Healthcare

A detailed outline of the Global Genomics Market includes a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.

This is anticipated to drive the Global Genomics Market over the forecast period. This research report covers the market landscape and its progress prospects in the near future. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the new entrants contributing to the growth of the market. Most companies in the Global Genomics Market are currently adopting new technological trends in the market.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000730/

Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Genomics Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Global Genomics Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Genomics Market Forecast

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]