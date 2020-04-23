Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Competitive Outlook | Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock others.

Blockchain Identity Management Market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Blockchain identity management has been adopted by various industries such as banking, financial services, government services, telecom & IT, e-commerce, supply chain management, travel & hospitality and life sciences & healthcare among other industries, due to its transparency and security.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

Bitfury Group Limited,

Bitnation, Blockverify,

BTL Group Ltd.,

Cambridge Blockchain, LLC,

Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2027 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless),

Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers),

Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises),

Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa)

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Region-based analysis of the Blockchain Identity Management Industry market:

The Blockchain Identity Management Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

