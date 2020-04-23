Global Educational Robot Market Marvelous Growth Insights Wonder Workshop, Inc., , BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, Ozobot & Evollve, Inc., Makeblock Co., Ltd.

Educational Robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2893.74 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

For the success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Educational Robot market research report is a definitive solution. All the market factors are described in the Educational Robot report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section of production, supply, sales and market status. This Educational Robot market report comprises of comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence. In this report; a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component

Hardware Sensor Gyroscope Microphone Accelerometer Tilt Sensor Force/Torque Sensor Position Sensor Vision/Image Sensor Others Actuator Electrical Pneumatic Hydraulic Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Power Source Control System/Controller Body Material Others

Software

By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Educational Level

Elementary & High School Education

Higher Education

Special Education

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Competitive Analysis: Educational Robot Market

Global educational robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of educational robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Educational Robot Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like

SoftBank Corp., ROBOTIS, pal-robotics.com, HANSON ROBOTICS LTD., Wonder Workshop, Inc., , BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, Ozobot & Evollve, Inc., Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, The LEGO Group., Pitsco, Inc. among others.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Educational Robot Market”

60- Tables

220- Figures

350 – Pages

The Study Objectives of the Global Educational Robot Market Research Report are:

To examine deeply on the existing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and industry players.

To display the current development in major economies, across the globe.

To strategically profile the market players and comprehensively examine their growth and development plans.

To define, describe and predict the Educational Robot market by product type, application, end user, and key regions.

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Educational Robot industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Educational Robot Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Educational Robot Market most. The data analysis present in the Educational Robot report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Educational Robot business.

