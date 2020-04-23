Global trade impact of the Coronavirus HVDC Transmission Market key drive and Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis to 2039

A recent market study on the global HVDC Transmission market reveals that the global HVDC Transmission market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The HVDC Transmission market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global HVDC Transmission market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global HVDC Transmission market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the HVDC Transmission market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the HVDC Transmission market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the HVDC Transmission market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the HVDC Transmission Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global HVDC Transmission market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the HVDC Transmission market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the HVDC Transmission market
The presented report segregates the HVDC Transmission market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the HVDC Transmission market.
Segmentation of the HVDC Transmission market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the HVDC Transmission market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the HVDC Transmission market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB (Switzerland)
Siemens (Germany)
General Electric (US)
Toshiba (Japan)
Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
Nexans (France)
NKT A/S (Denmark)
Hitachi (Japan)
Sumitomo Electric (Japan)
Schneider Electric (France)
NR Electric (China)
Prysmian Group (Italy)
American Superconductor (US)
LS Industrial (Korea)
C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Technology
Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)
Voltage Source Converter (VSC)
Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based)
By Component
Converter Stations
Transmission Cables
Other
By Power Rating
Below 500 MW
501-1000 MW
1001-1500 MW
1501-2000 MW
Above 2001 MW
Segment by Application
Underground Power Transmission
Grid Interconnection
Offshore Power Transmission
Other
