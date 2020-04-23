Gluten-Free Pasta Market is thriving worldwide with the outstanding Vendors like AMI Operating Inc., Quinoa Corporation, H.J. Heinz Company L.P.

The global gluten-free pasta market was valued at $909.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,289.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in number of celiac disease patients and surge in food intolerant population are the two main factors that drive the growth of the global gluten-free pasta market in terms of value sales. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where the parts of the small intestine are damaged or destroyed by the immune system due to reaction from gluten ingestion. This affects the absorption of nutrients into the body and can lead to various associated illnesses including, but not limited to, malnutrition, osteoporosis, and anemia. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, around 3 million Americans suffer from celiac disease, and it is estimated that 40 million of the Americans are gluten-intolerant or sensitive. Thus, these consumers opt for gluten-free diet. They seek products that are gluten-free and are easy to consume. More than 80% of this population is not aware that they are suffering from celiac disease. There is growth in the availability of gluten-free products owing to the rise in number of celiac disease patients.

Some of the key players of Gluten-Free Pasta Market:

AMI Operating Inc., Quinoa Corporation, H.J. Heinz Company L.P., Barilla G.E R. F. LLI S.P.A., RP’s Pasta Company, DR. SCHäR AG/SPA, Bionaturae LLC, Jovial Foods Inc., Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A., and Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728159/sample

Gluten-Free Pasta Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Gluten-Free Pasta key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Gluten-Free Pasta market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Product Type Segmentation:

Brown Rice Pasta

Quinoa Pasta

Chickpea Pasta

Multigrain Pasta

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Retail Shops

Supermarket/Hypermarket

E-commerce

Major Regions play vital role in Gluten-Free Pasta market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728159/discount

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Gluten-Free Pasta Market from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Gluten-Free Pasta Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Gluten-Free Pasta Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gluten-Free Pasta Market Size

2.2 Gluten-Free Pasta Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gluten-Free Pasta Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Gluten-Free Pasta Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gluten-Free Pasta Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gluten-Free Pasta Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Gluten-Free Pasta Sales by Product

4.2 Global Gluten-Free Pasta Revenue by Product

4.3 Gluten-Free Pasta Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Gluten-Free Pasta Breakdown Data by End User

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728159/buying

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]