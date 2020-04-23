Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market is projected to $8,707.73 million by 2027 – Conduent, DXC Technology, Scioinspire, FICO Optum

The healthcare fraud analytics market was valued at US$ 1,331.09 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 8,707.73 million by 2027.

Driving factors of the healthcare fraud analytics market are rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, concerns regarding healthcare fraud analytics is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The hospital industry in is growing. Though the average hospital stays for a single person has been slightly decreased from 7 days to 5-6 days over the last couple of decades, but, the total number of hospital admissions increased to 36.5 million in 2017. An increase in the elderly population is a major reason for driving the hospital market in the US.

Some of the key players of Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market:

Conduent Inc.

DXC Technology

Scioinspire, Corp.

FICO

Optum, Inc.

SAS Institute

Pondera Solutions

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Whitehatai

Cotiviti, Inc.

The Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Healthcare Fraud Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Fraud Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

