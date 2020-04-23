Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Heavy duty truck electrification Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global heavy duty truck electrification market is expected to reach US$ 25.5 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America was estimated to hold the largest market share and is also expected to be fastest region with a CAGR of 17.9%.

The major players operating in the market for heavy duty truck electrification market are Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd., Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Delphi technologies PLC, Denso corporation, Magna International Inc, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others.

Transportation is the primary source of pollution all across the world, and heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks and buses are the major contributors in this category. To address this issue, governments of major countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, and China are taking initiatives to boost the adoption of electric trucks at a fast rate. The future production of these heavy electric vehicles such as heavy-duty trucks depends on various factors such as improvements in fuel efficiency, energy costs, reducing emissions, declining costs of batteries, and alternative fuels. With fast-changing electric vehicle technology, improvement in batteries, and a favorable regulatory environment, the demand for electric trucks and other heavy-duty electric vehicles is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate. The rise in the demand for electric trucks is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the heavy duty truck electrification players.

The heavy duty truck electrification market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share, whereas, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The US is a developed country in terms of the adoption of modern technology, the standard of living, infrastructure, and many others. North America has a developed automotive market and is considered to be the world’s largest heavy-duty vehicle production and sales nations across the globe. The automakers across the region are focusing on the development of electric vehicles both for heavy-duty and commercial vehicles. The EVs have gained significant popularity in North America, especially in the US. Canada has the second-largest count for electric vehicles, and the country is escalating in terms of EV counts year on year. Mexico, on the other hand, is still at a promising state of EVs. Attributing to the rising concerns among the individuals as well as the US government, the electric vehicle manufacturers witnessed significant demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. This factor has led the country to experience remarkable growth in the number of EVs over the years.

The report segments the global heavy duty truck electrification market as follows:

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Heavy duty truck electrification market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Heavy duty truck electrification market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Heavy duty truck electrification market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Heavy duty truck electrification market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

