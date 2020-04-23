How Coronavirus is Impacting Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2028

Global Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) market during the assessment period.

Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) market. The Gluten Free Food (Gluten Free Bakery Products, Gluten Free Baby Food, Gluten Free Pasta, Gluten Free Ready Meals) market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

has been segmented into: gluten-free bakery products, gluten-free baby food, gluten-free pasta, and gluten free-ready meals. In 2014, gluten free bakery products accounted for the largest market share globally. Gluten free bakery products manufacturers adopted innovative marketing strategies and by applying new processes and new ingredients developed innovative gluten free bakery products that resembles gluten containing counterpart thereby maintaining the same flavor and texture. The demand for gluten free food is estimated to rise during the forecast period .Moreover retailers are improving in store signage and are dedicating more shelf space for gluten free food products. Furthermore, they are also offering their own private-label products.

Growing consumer awareness about health benefits of gluten free food and growing demand for innovative gluten free bakery products are the main drivers responsible for the growth of this market. Consumers perceive gluten free food products as a remedy to cure health related problems and weight management rather than treating gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. This is primarily because consumers are unaware of celiac disease symptoms and in most cases it remains untreated. Consumers are unaware about the difference between an allergy and intolerance. Furthermore, consumers are either misdiagnosed or undiagnosed for celiac disease. This factor acts as a restraining factor in the growth of gluten free food market. Gluten free food manufacturers should not only restrict their production to bakery, pasta and ready meals but should focus on the fresh food industry especially pulses and vegetables to meet the growing consumer demand for choice and variety.

Among the different geographies, Europe held the largest market for the gluten free food market in terms of both revenue and volume in 2014 and is projected to stay as the market leader over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding celiac disease and heavy merchandizing by manufactures in food service and grocery channels are the main factors driving the Europe gluten free food market. North America followed Europe in terms of revenue and volume .The U.S is the largest market for gluten free food in North America. Growing number of celiac disease patients and positive consumer reaction to gluten free diet are the main factors responsible for the growth of the U.S gluten free food market. In the U.S, gluten free food products are mainly distributed as a health and wellness product. Changing lifestyles coupled with growing awareness of gluten free food products is acting as a driving factor in the growth of Asia Pacific gluten free food market as consumers are expected to change their food consumption during the forecast period.

This report also provides an understanding of volume (‘000) metric tons and revenue (USD million) of gluten free food market. The study also provides forecast from 2015-2021 and highlights current and future market trends.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. This report helps distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to formulate strategies based on understanding of the trends in this market.

The leading players in the gluten free food market include Boulder Brands Inc., Mrs Crimble’s, Enjoy Life Foods LLC, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Dr Schar AG/SpA, Genius Foods Ltd, Freedom Foods Group Ltd and Ener-G Foods Inc among others.

Global Gluten free food Market by Product Type

Product types covered under this research study are:

Gluten free bakery products

Gluten free baby food

Gluten free pasta

Gluten free ready meals

Global Gluten free food Market by Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

