Impact of COVID-19 on Managed IoT Service Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges|

Complete study of the global Managed IoT Service market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Managed IoT Service industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Managed IoT Service production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Managed IoT Service market include _ AT&T, Codit, Device Insight, Fujitsu, Inmarsat, KORE, IPacket Networks, Leverege, Maxis Bhd, Medical ITG, Sierra Wireless, Solution Analysts, Subex, Telenor, Zipit Wireless Managed IoT Service Data by Service Method, Online Service, Offline Service Managed IoT Service Data by End Users, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Managed IoT Service industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Managed IoT Service manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Managed IoT Service industry.

Global Managed IoT Service Market Segment By Type:

Managed IoT services providers assume control over connected device infrastructures and handle some or all of the related tasks, such as data collection and IoT monitoring. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Managed IoT Service market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Managed IoT Service industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Managed IoT Service YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Managed IoT Service will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Managed IoT Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Managed IoT Service market in terms of revenue. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Managed IoT Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each end users segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each service method segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Regional and Country-level Analysis The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Managed IoT Service market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each end users segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competition Analysis In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Managed IoT Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Managed IoT Service market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Managed IoT Service market. The following players are covered in this report:, AT&T, Codit, Device Insight, Fujitsu, Inmarsat, KORE, IPacket Networks, Leverege, Maxis Bhd, Medical ITG, Sierra Wireless, Solution Analysts, Subex, Telenor, Zipit Wireless Managed IoT Service Breakdown Data by Service Method, Online Service, Offline Service Managed IoT Service Breakdown Data by End Users, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Global Managed IoT Service Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Managed IoT Service industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Managed IoT Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Managed IoT Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Managed IoT Service market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Managed IoT Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Managed IoT Service market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Managed IoT Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Service Method

1.4.1 Global Managed IoT Service Market Size Growth Rate by Service Method: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Online Service

1.4.3 Offline Service

1.5 Market by End Users

1.5.1 Global Managed IoT Service Market Share by End Users: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Managed IoT Service Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Managed IoT Service Industry

1.6.1.1 Managed IoT Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Managed IoT Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Managed IoT Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Managed IoT Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Managed IoT Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed IoT Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Managed IoT Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Managed IoT Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Managed IoT Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Managed IoT Service Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Managed IoT Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Managed IoT Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Managed IoT Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Managed IoT Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Managed IoT Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Managed IoT Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Managed IoT Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Managed IoT Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Managed IoT Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Managed IoT Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Service Method (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Managed IoT Service Historic Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Managed IoT Service Forecasted Market Size by Service Method (2021-2026) 5 Managed IoT Service Breakdown Data by End Users (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Managed IoT Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Managed IoT Service Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Managed IoT Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Managed IoT Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Managed IoT Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Managed IoT Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Managed IoT Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Managed IoT Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Managed IoT Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Managed IoT Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Managed IoT Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Managed IoT Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Managed IoT Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

8.4 China Managed IoT Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Managed IoT Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Managed IoT Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Managed IoT Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Managed IoT Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Managed IoT Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Managed IoT Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Managed IoT Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Managed IoT Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Managed IoT Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Managed IoT Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Managed IoT Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Managed IoT Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Managed IoT Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Managed IoT Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Managed IoT Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Managed IoT Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 AT&T

13.1.1 AT&T Company Details

13.1.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AT&T Managed IoT Service Introduction

13.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

13.2 Codit

13.2.1 Codit Company Details

13.2.2 Codit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Codit Managed IoT Service Introduction

13.2.4 Codit Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Codit Recent Development

13.3 Device Insight

13.3.1 Device Insight Company Details

13.3.2 Device Insight Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Device Insight Managed IoT Service Introduction

13.3.4 Device Insight Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Device Insight Recent Development

13.4 Fujitsu

13.4.1 Fujitsu Company Details

13.4.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Fujitsu Managed IoT Service Introduction

13.4.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

13.5 Inmarsat

13.5.1 Inmarsat Company Details

13.5.2 Inmarsat Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Inmarsat Managed IoT Service Introduction

13.5.4 Inmarsat Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Inmarsat Recent Development

13.6 KORE

13.6.1 KORE Company Details

13.6.2 KORE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 KORE Managed IoT Service Introduction

13.6.4 KORE Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 KORE Recent Development

13.7 IPacket Networks

13.7.1 IPacket Networks Company Details

13.7.2 IPacket Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 IPacket Networks Managed IoT Service Introduction

13.7.4 IPacket Networks Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 IPacket Networks Recent Development

13.8 Leverege

13.8.1 Leverege Company Details

13.8.2 Leverege Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Leverege Managed IoT Service Introduction

13.8.4 Leverege Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Leverege Recent Development

13.9 Maxis Bhd

13.9.1 Maxis Bhd Company Details

13.9.2 Maxis Bhd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Maxis Bhd Managed IoT Service Introduction

13.9.4 Maxis Bhd Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Maxis Bhd Recent Development

13.10 Medical ITG

13.10.1 Medical ITG Company Details

13.10.2 Medical ITG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Medical ITG Managed IoT Service Introduction

13.10.4 Medical ITG Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Medical ITG Recent Development

13.11 Sierra Wireless

10.11.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

10.11.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sierra Wireless Managed IoT Service Introduction

10.11.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

13.12 Solution Analysts

10.12.1 Solution Analysts Company Details

10.12.2 Solution Analysts Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Solution Analysts Managed IoT Service Introduction

10.12.4 Solution Analysts Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Solution Analysts Recent Development

13.13 Subex

10.13.1 Subex Company Details

10.13.2 Subex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Subex Managed IoT Service Introduction

10.13.4 Subex Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Subex Recent Development

13.14 Telenor

10.14.1 Telenor Company Details

10.14.2 Telenor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Telenor Managed IoT Service Introduction

10.14.4 Telenor Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Telenor Recent Development

13.15 Zipit Wireless

10.15.1 Zipit Wireless Company Details

10.15.2 Zipit Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Zipit Wireless Managed IoT Service Introduction

10.15.4 Zipit Wireless Revenue in Managed IoT Service Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Zipit Wireless Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

