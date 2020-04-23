Impact of COVID-19 on Mobility Consulting Service Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026

Complete study of the global Mobility Consulting Service market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Mobility Consulting Service industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Mobility Consulting Service production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Mobility Consulting Service market include _ RSM US LLP, CapGemini, Interloc, Bluestar, Centric Consulting, CRMIT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Valtech Technologies, ABAMobile, Access Technology Solutions, Achievion Solutions, Advent Global Solutions, Avio Consulting, ciber, Contus, Credencys Solutions Inc, NorthAlley, ennVee TechnoGroup, Softarex Technologies, Enzigma, Essintial Enterprise Solutions, Evoke Technologies, FCS Frontline Consulting Services, Focaloid Technologies, Green House Data, infogain, Inirus Mobility Consulting Service Data by Service Method, Online Service, Offline Service Mobility Consulting Service Data by End Users, Individual, Enterprise, Others
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Mobility Consulting Service industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mobility Consulting Service manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mobility Consulting Service industry.
Global Mobility Consulting Service Market Segment By Type:
Mobility consultants help businesses across a broad range of industries design and implement mobility strategies in order to improve efficiency, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Mobility generally refers to business strategy regarding mobile phones, mobile services, and other mobile technology such as tablets. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Mobility Consulting Service market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Mobility Consulting Service industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Mobility Consulting Service YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Mobility Consulting Service will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Mobility Consulting Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Mobility Consulting Service market in terms of revenue. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobility Consulting Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each end users segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each service method segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Regional and Country-level Analysis The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Mobility Consulting Service market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each end users segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competition Analysis In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Mobility Consulting Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Mobility Consulting Service market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Mobility Consulting Service market. The following players are covered in this report:, RSM US LLP, CapGemini, Interloc, Bluestar, Centric Consulting, CRMIT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Valtech Technologies, ABAMobile, Access Technology Solutions, Achievion Solutions, Advent Global Solutions, Avio Consulting, ciber, Contus, Credencys Solutions Inc, NorthAlley, ennVee TechnoGroup, Softarex Technologies, Enzigma, Essintial Enterprise Solutions, Evoke Technologies, FCS Frontline Consulting Services, Focaloid Technologies, Green House Data, infogain, Inirus Mobility Consulting Service Breakdown Data by Service Method, Online Service, Offline Service Mobility Consulting Service Breakdown Data by End Users, Individual, Enterprise, Others
Global Mobility Consulting Service Market Segment By Application:
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Mobility Consulting Service industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Mobility Consulting Service market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobility Consulting Service industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Mobility Consulting Service market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Mobility Consulting Service market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobility Consulting Service market?
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobility Consulting Service Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Service Method
1.4.1 Global Mobility Consulting Service Market Size Growth Rate by Service Method: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Online Service
1.4.3 Offline Service
1.5 Market by End Users
1.5.1 Global Mobility Consulting Service Market Share by End Users: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Individual
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Mobility Consulting Service Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mobility Consulting Service Industry
1.6.1.1 Mobility Consulting Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Mobility Consulting Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Mobility Consulting Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Mobility Consulting Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Mobility Consulting Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Mobility Consulting Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Mobility Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Mobility Consulting Service Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Mobility Consulting Service Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Mobility Consulting Service Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Mobility Consulting Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Mobility Consulting Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Mobility Consulting Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Mobility Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Mobility Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobility Consulting Service Revenue in 2019
3.3 Mobility Consulting Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Mobility Consulting Service Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Mobility Consulting Service Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Service Method (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Mobility Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Mobility Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Service Method (2021-2026) 5 Mobility Consulting Service Breakdown Data by End Users (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Mobility Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Mobility Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Mobility Consulting Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Mobility Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Mobility Consulting Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Mobility Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Mobility Consulting Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)
8.4 China Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Mobility Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Mobility Consulting Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Mobility Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Mobility Consulting Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Mobility Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Mobility Consulting Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Mobility Consulting Service Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Mobility Consulting Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Mobility Consulting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles
13.1 RSM US LLP
13.1.1 RSM US LLP Company Details
13.1.2 RSM US LLP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 RSM US LLP Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
13.1.4 RSM US LLP Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 RSM US LLP Recent Development
13.2 CapGemini
13.2.1 CapGemini Company Details
13.2.2 CapGemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 CapGemini Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
13.2.4 CapGemini Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 CapGemini Recent Development
13.3 Interloc
13.3.1 Interloc Company Details
13.3.2 Interloc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Interloc Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
13.3.4 Interloc Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Interloc Recent Development
13.4 Bluestar
13.4.1 Bluestar Company Details
13.4.2 Bluestar Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Bluestar Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
13.4.4 Bluestar Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Bluestar Recent Development
13.5 Centric Consulting
13.5.1 Centric Consulting Company Details
13.5.2 Centric Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Centric Consulting Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
13.5.4 Centric Consulting Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Centric Consulting Recent Development
13.6 CRMIT
13.6.1 CRMIT Company Details
13.6.2 CRMIT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 CRMIT Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
13.6.4 CRMIT Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 CRMIT Recent Development
13.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
13.7.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details
13.7.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
13.7.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development
13.8 IBM
13.8.1 IBM Company Details
13.8.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 IBM Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
13.8.4 IBM Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 IBM Recent Development
13.9 Valtech Technologies
13.9.1 Valtech Technologies Company Details
13.9.2 Valtech Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Valtech Technologies Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
13.9.4 Valtech Technologies Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Valtech Technologies Recent Development
13.10 ABAMobile
13.10.1 ABAMobile Company Details
13.10.2 ABAMobile Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 ABAMobile Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
13.10.4 ABAMobile Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 ABAMobile Recent Development
13.11 Access Technology Solutions
10.11.1 Access Technology Solutions Company Details
10.11.2 Access Technology Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Access Technology Solutions Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.11.4 Access Technology Solutions Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Access Technology Solutions Recent Development
13.12 Achievion Solutions
10.12.1 Achievion Solutions Company Details
10.12.2 Achievion Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Achievion Solutions Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.12.4 Achievion Solutions Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Achievion Solutions Recent Development
13.13 Advent Global Solutions
10.13.1 Advent Global Solutions Company Details
10.13.2 Advent Global Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Advent Global Solutions Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.13.4 Advent Global Solutions Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Advent Global Solutions Recent Development
13.14 Avio Consulting
10.14.1 Avio Consulting Company Details
10.14.2 Avio Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Avio Consulting Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.14.4 Avio Consulting Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Avio Consulting Recent Development
13.15 ciber
10.15.1 ciber Company Details
10.15.2 ciber Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 ciber Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.15.4 ciber Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 ciber Recent Development
13.16 Contus
10.16.1 Contus Company Details
10.16.2 Contus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Contus Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.16.4 Contus Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Contus Recent Development
13.17 Credencys Solutions Inc
10.17.1 Credencys Solutions Inc Company Details
10.17.2 Credencys Solutions Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Credencys Solutions Inc Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.17.4 Credencys Solutions Inc Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Credencys Solutions Inc Recent Development
13.18 NorthAlley
10.18.1 NorthAlley Company Details
10.18.2 NorthAlley Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 NorthAlley Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.18.4 NorthAlley Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 NorthAlley Recent Development
13.19 ennVee TechnoGroup
10.19.1 ennVee TechnoGroup Company Details
10.19.2 ennVee TechnoGroup Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 ennVee TechnoGroup Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.19.4 ennVee TechnoGroup Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 ennVee TechnoGroup Recent Development
13.20 Softarex Technologies
10.20.1 Softarex Technologies Company Details
10.20.2 Softarex Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Softarex Technologies Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.20.4 Softarex Technologies Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Softarex Technologies Recent Development
13.21 Enzigma
10.21.1 Enzigma Company Details
10.21.2 Enzigma Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Enzigma Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.21.4 Enzigma Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Enzigma Recent Development
13.22 Essintial Enterprise Solutions
10.22.1 Essintial Enterprise Solutions Company Details
10.22.2 Essintial Enterprise Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 Essintial Enterprise Solutions Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.22.4 Essintial Enterprise Solutions Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Essintial Enterprise Solutions Recent Development
13.23 Evoke Technologies
10.23.1 Evoke Technologies Company Details
10.23.2 Evoke Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.23.3 Evoke Technologies Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.23.4 Evoke Technologies Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Evoke Technologies Recent Development
13.24 FCS Frontline Consulting Services
10.24.1 FCS Frontline Consulting Services Company Details
10.24.2 FCS Frontline Consulting Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.24.3 FCS Frontline Consulting Services Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.24.4 FCS Frontline Consulting Services Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 FCS Frontline Consulting Services Recent Development
13.25 Focaloid Technologies
10.25.1 Focaloid Technologies Company Details
10.25.2 Focaloid Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.25.3 Focaloid Technologies Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.25.4 Focaloid Technologies Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Focaloid Technologies Recent Development
13.26 Green House Data
10.26.1 Green House Data Company Details
10.26.2 Green House Data Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.26.3 Green House Data Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.26.4 Green House Data Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Green House Data Recent Development
13.27 infogain
10.27.1 infogain Company Details
10.27.2 infogain Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.27.3 infogain Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.27.4 infogain Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.27.5 infogain Recent Development
13.28 Inirus
10.28.1 Inirus Company Details
10.28.2 Inirus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.28.3 Inirus Mobility Consulting Service Introduction
10.28.4 Inirus Revenue in Mobility Consulting Service Business (2015-2020)
10.28.5 Inirus Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
