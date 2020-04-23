Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ammonium Phosphatide Market To Witness A Considerable CAGR Growth Through The Forecast Period 2018-2028

The global Ammonium Phosphatide market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Ammonium Phosphatide market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period.

Assessment of the Global Ammonium Phosphatide Market

The recently published market study on the global Ammonium Phosphatide market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Ammonium Phosphatide market. Further, the study reveals that the global Ammonium Phosphatide market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Ammonium Phosphatide market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Ammonium Phosphatide market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Ammonium Phosphatide market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Ammonium Phosphatide market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Ammonium Phosphatide market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

A thorough understanding of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by a list of figures, tables, and graphs.

Competitive Landscape

In October 2018, Palsgaard A/S – a leading manufacturer in the ammonium phosphatide market – announced that it has collaborated with four new distribution partners – ATOM FZCO, Alawsaj General Trading Co. Ltd, Brenntag Saudi Arabia, and Gusto – to carry the full portfolio of Palsgaard emulsifiers and stabilizers in the Middle East. The company aims to improve its presence in leading Middle Eastern countries, such as Qatar, Oman, Yemen, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and United Arab Emirates, with the help of its new distribution partners.

In October 2018, Lasenor Emul, S.L. – another leading player in the ammonium phosphatide market – announced that it has launched its new organic soya lecithin product – Verolec Organic. The company also declared that the new organic soya lecithin is originated in the U.S. with USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Organic Certification. This may make a significant impact on the competitive landscape of the ammonium phosphatide market.

In March 2018, Puratos NV – a leading manufacturer of ingredients for the chocolate, patisserie, and bakery sectors – announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire PMG Premium Mühlen Gruppe GmbH & Co.’s Plange Bakery Ingredient Business. With this acquisition, Puratos aims to add Plange Bakery Ingredients’ famous products to its portfolio and establish a strong presence in the European market for baked goods and bakery ingredients.

In December 2018, Kerry Group Plc – a public food company based in Ireland – announced that it has reached agreement to acquire Southeastern Mills North American coatings and seasonings business (SEM) and Ariake USA, the North American Business of Ariake Japan Co. for €325 million. The company declared that it aims to strengthen its foodservice positioning and technology portfolio in sync with its growth strategies.

Leading stakeholders, including manufacturers and suppliers, in the ammonium phosphatide market featured in the Fact.MR market report include Palsgaard A/S, Fine Organics Industries Private Ltd, and Lasenor Emul, S.L.

Other key players from the related ingredient markets include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Puratos NV, DowDuPont Inc., Ivanhoe Industries Inc., Lonza Group Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Stephan Company, and Oleon NV.

Fact.MR's study offers incisive insights on ammonium phosphatide market's competitive landscape.

Category Insight

Ammonium Phosphatide Emerging as a Sustainable Emulsifier in Confectionary Industry

Though ammonium phosphatides as food additives find their place in the recipes of various food products, such as bakery, dairy products, and ice cream, confectioneries remain their top application. Confectioners are more inclined towards using ammonium phosphatides over lecithin in various products, including chocolates, micro sweets, cocoa butter, and other cocoa products.

Manufacturers in the ammonium phosphatide market are aiming to capitalize on increasing growth of the chocolate and confectionery industry, as ammonium phosphatide is widely used as a non-allergen and non-GMO emulsifier in chocolate and confectionery manufacturing.

Confectioners and chocolate manufacturers hold a significant share in growth of the ammonium phosphatide market worldwide. Thereby, leading manufacturers in the ammonium phosphatide market are developing strategies to target confectioners and chocolate manufacturers to improve profitable sales of ammonium phosphatide as emulsifiers.

Methodology Used to Compile the Report

A systematic approach is adopted to study growth of the ammonium phosphatide market between 2013 and 2028. A robust research methodology is implemented to reach the most accurate predictions about how the ammonium phosphatide market will grow through 2028. Primary and secondary research methodologies include the analysis of industry validated information about production and sales of ammonium phosphatide and the data acquired from leading stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributers, and suppliers, in the ammonium phosphatide market.

Scope of the Report

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Ammonium Phosphatide market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Ammonium Phosphatide market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Ammonium Phosphatide market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Ammonium Phosphatide market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Ammonium Phosphatide market between 20XX and 20XX?

