Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Demand for Industrial Logistics Robots Market Continues to Grow, Finds Study

The global Industrial Logistics Robots market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Logistics Robots market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Industrial Logistics Robots market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Logistics Robots market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Logistics Robots market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
- Fanuc
- Schaffer
- Daifuku
- Krones
- Kuka
- IMA Industries
- Kawasaki
- ABB
- Yasakawa Motoman
- Denso
- Pro Mach
- Gebo Cermex
- MSK Covertech-Group
- Panasonic
- Coesia Group / Oystar Group
- Toshiba
- Siecort Epson
- Seiko Epson
- Fuji
- Yamaha
- BluePrint Automation BPA
- Stabuli
- Clevertech
- Adept Technologies
Market Participants
- ABB Robotics
- Acmi
- Almac Conveyor
- Alstef
- Asic Robotics
- Association for Advancing Automation
- Blueprint Automation (BPA)
- Boco Pardubice
- Brillopak
- Columbia Okura
- Clevertech
- Coesia Group / Oystar Group
- Daifuku
- Emmeti
- Fuji Robotics
- Fanuc
- Feige Filling
- Flexicell
- Gebo Cermex
- Heartland Automation Solutions LLC
- IMA Industries
- Imanpack
- Industrial Automation
- Intelligrated
- Italiana Robot
- JLS Automation
- Kawasaki Robotics
- Kinematik
- KLEENLine
- Krones
- Kuka
- Mectra Labs
- ollers Group
- MSK Covertech
- Nachi Robotics Systems
- Newtec Palletizing Systems
- Pro Mach / Brenton
- Reis Robotics
- Remtec
- Robotic Industries Association (RIA)
- Robosoft
- Salzgitter AG. / KHS
- Schneider Palletizing Systems
- Seiko Epson
- SSI SCHAEFER Group / Schaefer Systems International Automated Systems Division
- Software Industry Promotion Agency (SIPA)
- Skilled Robotics
- System Packaging
- Tecauma
- Toshiba Machine
- Vecna Technologies
- VM Systems
- Yaskawa Motoman
Key Topics
- Industrial Logistics Robots
- Palletizing Robots
- Industrial Robots
- Logistics Robots
- DePalletizing Robots
- Manufacturing Robots
- Automotive Robots
- Logistics Material Handling
- Logistics Palletizing Robotic
- Packaging Logistics Robot
- Materials Handling Logistics
- Industrial Life Science and Pharmaceutical Logistics Robots
- Food and Beverage Logistics
- Semiconductor and Electronics Logistics Robots
- Electrical Logistics Robots
- Logistical Robot Use
- Palletizing Robots
Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Logistics Robots market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Logistics Robots market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Logistics Robots Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Logistics Robots market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Industrial Logistics Robots market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
