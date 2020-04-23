Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease Drug and Devices to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2038

A recent market study on the global Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease Drug and Devices market reveals that the global Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease Drug and Devices market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease Drug and Devices market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease Drug and Devices market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease Drug and Devices market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & CO., Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Cempra Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Medigus Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited.

EndoGastric Solutions Inc.

EndoStim Inc.

Jeil pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Mederi Therapeutics Inc.

Torax Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

LINX Management System

Stretta Therapy

Bravo Reflux Testing System

Digitrapper Reflux Testing System

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

