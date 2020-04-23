Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Powered Roof Supports to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2032

The following manufacturers are covered:

Joy Global

Caterpillar

Becker Mining

Nepean

Famur

Kopex

Tiandi Science & Technology

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group

Beijing Coal Mining Machinery

Pingdingshan PMJ Coal Mine Machinery Equipment

Chongqing Dajiang XinDa vehicle

Shanxi Pingyang Industry Machinery

Shandong Tiansheng Coal Mine Equipment

Shandong Mining Machinery Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Chock Support

Shield Support

Chock Shield Support

Segment by Application

High Mining Height Mining

Top Coal Caving Mining

Fully Mechanized Mining

