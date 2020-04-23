In-Flight Catering Service Market Worth $29.0 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 6.4%

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “In-Flight Catering Service Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global in-flight catering service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$29.0 Bn by 2025.

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in the in-flight catering service market. The in-flight catering service market is well established in European countries followed by North American countries and Asian countries. The rising number of passengers in European countries is demanding increased number of aircrafts. The increasing procurement of aircrafts, is leading the airlines to offer outsourced or in-house catering service providers to introduce their full meals and snacks on the newer fleets. This is catalyzing the demand for in-flight catering service market in Europe.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS Ltd., Gategroup, Newrest Group, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Flying Food Group LLC, Saudi Airlines Catering, ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd., and Egyptair In-flight Services among others are other major players operating in the in-flight catering service market.

Key findings of the study:

Europe is anticipated to account the largest in-flight catering service market share

Based on the catering service, outsourced catering service is projected to dominate the in-flight catering service market

Full meal led the in-flight catering service market by catering type in 2017

In 2017, the economy segment dominated the market by aircraft class

Similar trend is also observed in North American countries. In addition, the North American mass has higher disposable income, which enables them to invest in luxuries and thus, the air travelers in the US, Canada and Mexico invest substantial amounts in on-board catering while travelling. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions are expected to be witness significant growth rate, owing to rising disposable income, increasing air travel, and growth of low cost airlines in the regions. Moreover, the introduction of services from various European and North American in-flight catering service provider in the Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa region is also driving the market for in-flight catering service in these two regions.

In-flight Catering Service Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

