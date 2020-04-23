Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Progresive Research Reoprt 2022 – Amazon Web Services, AT&T, Cisco Systems, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

The Internet of Everything (IoE) technology is a pioneering technological innovation that is expected to revolutionize in every aspect of business and society. It refers to the network of embedded computing devices, people, data, and things that are interconnected distinctively in existing internet infrastructure. Internet of Everything (IoE) has enabled a web of communicating network between users and machines, which enhances the capability to control the infrastructure, such as smart grids, smart homes, smart cities, intelligent transportation, and others, remotely.

The implementation of Internet of Everything (IoE) offers high security & standards and other social & economic benefits. Enterprises are embracing Internet of Everything (IoE) to improve efficiency and reduce costs, such as capital expenditure, energy, and labor.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Fujitsu, SAP SE.

The other key players include General Electric (GE), Royal Dutch Shell, Peach John Co. Ltd., Sam’s West, Inc., Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., ABB Ltd., Daimler AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., C-Labs Corporation, Wipro, and Software AG.

The Internet of Everything (IoE) market is expected to register significant growth in the short and long run, attributed to an increased demand for connected devices, increase in affordability of cloud computing services, enhanced internet connectivity, decreased cost of sensors & processors, rise in Information, Communication, & Technology (ICT) expenditure by governments in the several developed and the developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The global Internet of Everything (IoE) market is segmented based on component type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component type, it is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into government, retail, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, and others. Geographically, Internet of Everything (IoE) market has is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

