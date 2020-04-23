Let’s know why Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Will Grow with Top Key Vendors like Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Google (Alphabet)

The world internet of things in healthcare market was evaluated at $60.4 billion in 2014, and is estimated to garner $136.8 billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. Internet of things (IoT), comprising components such as devices, network connectivity, electronics system and software, is basically the networking of connected devices or things to transmit the data between them without human intervention. Internet of thing technology, has the potential to revolutionize the traditional paper based healthcare treatment through access of real time patient data and remote patient monitoring. The emergence of this digital healthcare technology, has addressed the impending need for better diagnostics and targeted therapeutic tools. Moreover, it not only provides remote patient monitoring to physicians, but also works as a fitness and wellness tracker for athletes and a dose reminder for patients. Successful implication of IoT in remote monitoring of diabetes & asthma patients, coupled with high penetration of fitness and wellness devices, has created a high demand of Internet of Things in healthcare industry.

Some of the key players of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market:

Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Google (Alphabet), International Business Machines Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Life Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and St. Jude Medical Inc.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market – Key Takeaways

3. Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market – Market Landscape

4. Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market – Key Market Dynamics

5. Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market –Analysis

6. Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market –Global Regulatory Scenario

7. Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Analysis– By Product

8. Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Analysis– By Application

9. Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Analysis– By End User

10. North America Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

11. Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

12. Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

13. Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

14. South and Central America Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

15. Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market –Industry Landscape

16. Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market –Key Company Profiles

17. Appendix

