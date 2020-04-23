Logistics Automation Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027; Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic (KION Group), Honeywell Intelligrated

Latest market study on “Logistics Automation Market to 2027 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management); Mode of Freight Transport ( Air, Road, Sea ); End-User Industry ( Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Others ); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the logistics automation market is estimated to reach US$ 121,343.3 Mn by 2027 from US$ 39,286.3 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The major companies offering logistics automation market include Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic (KION Group), Honeywell Intelligrated, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group, and VITRONIC among others. Several other companies are also offering these logistics automationb for various manufacturers, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

In Asia-Pacific, Rapid digitalization and developments in the economy, increasing education awareness, adequate government support, and rising incomes of the middle class are among the attributable factors that have ensured a smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage toward a developed stage. The e-commerce industry already represents 15% of total retail sales across the region. The region continues to be the fastest-growing region. Such above mentioned factors is expected to fuel the growth of logistics automation market in Asia-Pacific. APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global logistics automation market during the forecast period.

Europe is a technologically advanced region. The e-commerce and online retail are key drivers for the upsurge in the demand for diverse types of warehouses such as parcel sorting centers, mega fulfillment centers (merchandise storage and pick-up), local parcel delivery centers, return processing centers, dot.com warehouses (fulfillment of online orders), and local delivery centers (for same-day deliveries). The global warehouse and storage market in Europe has grown annually by ~2-3% due to growth in the online retail and e-commerce sector. These factors are contributing to the high growth of the logistics automation market in this region.

The logistics automation market on the basis of component is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware component of the logistics automation system comprises conveyors, fixed machinery, industrial robots, sortation, and automated storage and retrieval systems. The hardware automatically tracks and identifies containers with the help of barcodes and RFID tags. These components are scalable and are designed to be used for high, mid, or low rate applications and are suitable for SMEs and large enterprises to expand their business in the market. Thus, anticipated to create significant market space for logistics automation market players operation worldwide.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Logistics Automation market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Logistics Automation market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Logistics Automation market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Logistics Automation market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

