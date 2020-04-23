Major Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026|



The global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market include: Mahle, Valeo, Bosch, Gentherm, Hanon Systems, Dana, Continental, VOSS Automotive, Grayson

Leading players of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Leading Players

Mahle, Valeo, Bosch, Gentherm, Hanon Systems, Dana, Continental, VOSS Automotive, Grayson

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Segmentation by Product

Liquid Cooling and Heating, Air Cooling and Heating, Others

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Segmentation by Application

PHEV, EV

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System

1.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Liquid Cooling and Heating

1.2.3 Air Cooling and Heating

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 PHEV

1.3.3 EV

1.4 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Business

7.1 Mahle

7.1.1 Mahle Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mahle Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Valeo

7.2.1 Valeo Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Valeo Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bosch

7.3.1 Bosch Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bosch Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Gentherm

7.4.1 Gentherm Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Gentherm Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hanon Systems

7.5.1 Hanon Systems Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hanon Systems Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dana

7.6.1 Dana Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dana Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Continental

7.7.1 Continental Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Continental Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 VOSS Automotive

7.8.1 VOSS Automotive Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 VOSS Automotive Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Grayson

7.9.1 Grayson Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Grayson Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System

8.4 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

