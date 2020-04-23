Managed Print Services Market 2020| ARC Document Solutions, Canon, HP Development, Konica Minolta, Lexmark International, Ricoh, Samsung Electronics

Managed print service (MPS) is a holistic and efficient management of the printing and imaging services and devices, including fax machines, printers, copiers, and multifunction devices. The MPS is majorly outsourced to vendors, which helps in streamlining the services mentioned above. The service providers of MPS vary as per size, skills, and supported software and hardware. The MPS utilizes the software for device and print management.

The MPS providers are improving their offerings in areas including security, IoT, and analytics to reap maximum profits out of the market. Therefore, due to an increase in digitization and automation in workflows, the MPS providers are growing their business. This factor responsible for driving the managed print services market. Nevertheless, the managed print services market also present opportunities for the players. Due to booming consumer goods and retail industry, it would benefit the managed print services market players in the coming period.

Top Key Players: ARC Document Solutions, LLC, Canon Inc., HP Development Company, L.P, Konica Minolta, Inc., Lexmark International, Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung), Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Xerox Corporation.

The report aims to provide an overview of the managed print services market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, organization size, channel type, industry vertical, and geography. The global managed print services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading managed print services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global managed print services market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size, channel type, and industry vertical. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The managed print services market on the basis of organization services is classified into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of channel type, the managed print services market is segmented into printercopier manufacturers, system integrators/resellers, and independent software vendors (ISVS). On the basis of industry vertical, the managed print services market is segmented into automotive, BFSI, government, healthcare, retail, IT and telecom, and others.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global managed print services Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the managed print services Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.