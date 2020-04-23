Microfluidics Market: Industry Size, Market Status, Competition, Outlook & Forecasts to 2027

Microfluidics studies various systems that can process small quantities of fluids by using tiny channels having dimensions in micrometers. Microfluidics is an emerging technology having a wide range of applications in biology, chemistry, optics and information technology. This technology is widely used for various processes such as capillary electrophoresis, sample injection in mass spectrometry, immunoassays, flow cytometry, DNA analysis, separation and manipulation of cells, PCR amplification, among others. Additionally, microfluidics is also used in the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer and research.

Various factors driving the growth of the market are rising demand for point-of-care testing, increasing prevalence of oncology diseases and technological developments in molecular diagnostics. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure by developing economies across the globe is also fuelling the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

BD

microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.

Global Microfluidics Market research survey represents a comprehensive presumption of the market and encloses imperative future estimations, industry-authenticated figures, and facts of market. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and the sellers of the market.

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Global Microfluidics Market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Microfluidics Market – By Screening Test

1.3.2 Microfluidics Market – By End User

1.3.3 Microfluidics Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MICROFLUIDICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. MICROFLUIDICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

